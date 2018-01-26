  1. Home
Instant Pot Pulled Pork
The best thing about slow cooking is pulled pork
Jan 26, 2018 | 4:26 pm
By
Editor
pulled pork
Wundervisuals/iStock

If you're a pulled pork fan, it doesn't get much better than this. Normally it would take 6 to 8 hours in a slow-cooker, but the Instant Pot helps you make your favorite comfort food in under 3 hours. Serve with some coleslaw and barbecue sauce.

Ready in
3 h
6
Servings
496
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 3 pounds boneless pork shoulder, trimmed and cut into 4 pieces
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 3 garlic cloves, roughly diced, medium
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1/2 cup of lime juice (and zest of 1 lime)
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1 cup water
  • 5 tablespoons brown sugar

Directions

Turn the Instant Pot to “Saute” mode, heat the oil, and add the pork, browning on all sides. You might have to do this in batches. Remove the seared pork and set aside.

Add a drop more oil if necessary and add the onion, salt, pepper, cumin, paprika, bay leaves, and oregano and sauté for about 2 minutes. Add the garlic and continue to sauté for another minute. Mix in the tomato paste, lime juice, water, apple cider vinegar, and sugar. Continue to cook for another 5 minutes or so until fragrant.


Add the pork back. Press the “Slow Cook” button and cook on low for 2 1/2 hours.

When the timer beeps, make sure you can perform a quick release by moving the pressure release to “Venting,” or you can let the pressure release naturally. A natural pressure release can take from 5 to 30 minutes. When the pressure is fully released, the float valve will drop and the lid will unlock and open.

Make sure the pork is very soft and pulls apart easily, if not, continue cooking on low for another 30 minutes to an hour.

Serve in warm buns with coleslaw and barbecue sauce.
 

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
20g
29%
Sugar
2g
2%
Saturated Fat
6g
25%
Cholesterol
175mg
58%
Carbohydrate, by difference
16g
12%
Protein
62g
100%
Vitamin A, RAE
50µg
7%
Vitamin B-12
13µg
100%
Vitamin B-6
1mg
77%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
2mg
3%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
4µg
4%
Calcium, Ca
56mg
6%
Choline, total
238mg
56%
Fiber, total dietary
3g
12%
Folate, total
48µg
12%
Iron, Fe
10mg
56%
Magnesium, Mg
80mg
25%
Niacin
14mg
100%
Pantothenic acid
2mg
40%
Phosphorus, P
606mg
87%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
102µg
100%
Sodium, Na
182mg
12%
Water
200g
7%
Zinc, Zn
17mg
100%
