Instant Pot Pulled Pork

Turn the Instant Pot to “Saute” mode, heat the oil, and add the pork, browning on all sides. You might have to do this in batches. Remove the seared pork and set aside.

Add a drop more oil if necessary and add the onion, salt, pepper, cumin, paprika, bay leaves, and oregano and sauté for about 2 minutes. Add the garlic and continue to sauté for another minute. Mix in the tomato paste, lime juice, water, apple cider vinegar, and sugar. Continue to cook for another 5 minutes or so until fragrant.





Add the pork back. Press the “Slow Cook” button and cook on low for 2 1/2 hours.

When the timer beeps, make sure you can perform a quick release by moving the pressure release to “Venting,” or you can let the pressure release naturally. A natural pressure release can take from 5 to 30 minutes. When the pressure is fully released, the float valve will drop and the lid will unlock and open.

Make sure the pork is very soft and pulls apart easily, if not, continue cooking on low for another 30 minutes to an hour.



Serve in warm buns with coleslaw and barbecue sauce.

