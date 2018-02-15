  1. Home
Instant Pot Jamaican Spice-Rubbed Chicken
An elevated Jamaican spice combination perfect for an easy dinner
Feb 15, 2018 | 1:39 pm
By
Editor
Spice-Rubbed Chicken
Yelena Yemchuck/iStock

Jamaican spices are notoriously rich in flavor. Often it seems intimidating to try to recreate these flavors outside of a restaurant, but this recipe is quick, easy, and just as good as any restaurant. This recipes utilizes the “Sauté” and “Pressure Cook” functions of the Instant Pot, although you can make in any other multi-cooker

8
Servings
357
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 8 chicken thighs
  • 1 Teaspoon coriander
  • 1 Teaspoon ginger
  • 1 Tablespoon brown sugar
  • 2 Teaspoons onion powder
  • 2 Teaspoons garlic powder
  • 2 Teaspoons ancho chile powder
  • 2 Teaspoons smoked paprika
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 Teaspoon allspice
  • 1/2 Cup chicken broth
  • 1/2 Cup apple juice

Directions

In a small bowl, mix all the spices together. Lift the skin of the chicken thighs and rub the spice rub under the skin and all over the thighs themselves.

Set the Instant Pot to “Sauté” mode and sear the chicken thighs, about 3 minutes per side. 

Pour the broth and the juice into the pot and close and lock the lid of the pressure cooker. Press the “Manual” button and cook at high pressure for 20 minutes.

When the timer beeps, you can perform a quick release by moving the pressure release to “Venting,” or you can let the pressure release naturally. A natural pressure release can take from 5 to 30 minutes. When the pressure is fully released, the float valve will drop and the lid will unlock and open.

Serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
25g
39%
Sugar
3g
N/A
Saturated Fat
7g
34%
Cholesterol
146mg
49%
Protein
25g
51%
Carbs
6g
2%
Vitamin A
59µg
7%
Vitamin B12
0.9µg
15.4%
Vitamin B6
0.6mg
28.7%
Vitamin C
0.5mg
0.8%
Vitamin D
0.1µg
N/A
Vitamin E
0.8mg
3.8%
Vitamin K
5µg
6%
Calcium
25mg
3%
Fiber
0.9g
3.6%
Folate (food)
7µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
7µg
2%
Iron
1mg
8%
Magnesium
33mg
8%
Monounsaturated
10g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
7mg
37%
Phosphorus
250mg
36%
Polyunsaturated
5g
N/A
Potassium
387mg
11%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.2mg
14.6%
Sodium
429mg
18%
Sugars, added
1g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.1mg
8.5%
Trans
0.1g
N/A
Zinc
2mg
14%
