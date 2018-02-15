Instant Pot Jamaican Spice-Rubbed Chicken

In a small bowl, mix all the spices together. Lift the skin of the chicken thighs and rub the spice rub under the skin and all over the thighs themselves.

Set the Instant Pot to “Sauté” mode and sear the chicken thighs, about 3 minutes per side.

Pour the broth and the juice into the pot and close and lock the lid of the pressure cooker. Press the “Manual” button and cook at high pressure for 20 minutes.

When the timer beeps, you can perform a quick release by moving the pressure release to “Venting,” or you can let the pressure release naturally. A natural pressure release can take from 5 to 30 minutes. When the pressure is fully released, the float valve will drop and the lid will unlock and open.

Serve immediately.