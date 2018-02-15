Instant Pot Beef Enchilada Casserole

In your Instant Pot on “Sauté” mode, melt the butter and sauté the onion and pepper until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and jalapeño and continue to sauté for another 2 minutes.



Add the ground beef and brown for about 5 more minutes. Add the water, can of tomato, and spices. Cook until fragrant, about 5 minutes.

Place the beef mixture into another large bowl so your Instant Pot is empty. There is no need to clean it.

Pour 1/3 of the mixture back into the Instant Pot. Cover that layer with 3 or 4 tortillas. They can overlap.

Cover the tortillas with another layer of the beef mixture. Repeat this layering process twice and top with a final layer of the beef.

Then switch to “Pressure Cook” mode. Make sure the steam release handle is in the “Sealing” position. Set for 5 minutes on high pressure.

When the timer beeps, you can perform a quick release by moving the pressure release to “Venting,” or you can let the pressure release naturally.

Top with sour cream and shredded Cheddar.