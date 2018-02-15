  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Instant Pot Beef Enchilada Casserole
Comfort food made easy
Feb 15, 2018 | 1:10 pm
By
Editor
Enchilada
Eyecrave/iStock

This is the ultimate comfort food dish to serve if you plan on having some picky guests over. This dish is an all-around crowd pleaser. It’s a great quick dinner to have on hand and gives the good old chili recipe a little bit of a twist! This recipes utilizes the “Sauté” and “Pressure Cook” functions of the Instant Pot, although you can make in any other multi-cooker.

Best Chicken Enchilada Recipes

Ready in
30
4
Servings
791
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 1 yellow onion, finely diced
  • 1 jalapeño, deseeded and finely minced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 green bell pepper, diced
  • 1 Pound lean ground beef
  • 1 can (15 ounces) diced tomato
  • 1/2 Cup water
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon cumin
  • 1/2 Teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 Teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/4 Cup cilantro, chopped
  • 12 small flour tortillas
  • 1 Cup shredded cheese
  • 1/2 Cup sour cream

Directions

In your Instant Pot on “Sauté” mode, melt the butter and sauté the onion and pepper until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and jalapeño and continue to sauté for another 2 minutes.

Add the ground beef and brown for about 5 more minutes. Add the water, can of tomato, and spices. Cook until fragrant, about 5 minutes.

Place the beef mixture into another large bowl so your Instant Pot is empty. There is no need to clean it.

Pour 1/3 of the mixture back into the Instant Pot. Cover that layer with 3 or 4 tortillas. They can overlap.

Cover the tortillas with another layer of the beef mixture. Repeat this layering process twice and top with a final layer of the beef.

Then switch to “Pressure Cook” mode. Make sure the steam release handle is in the “Sealing” position. Set for 5 minutes on high pressure.

When the timer beeps, you can perform a quick release by moving the pressure release to “Venting,” or you can let the pressure release naturally.

Top with sour cream and shredded Cheddar.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
41g
63%
Sugar
9g
N/A
Saturated Fat
18g
92%
Cholesterol
133mg
44%
Protein
41g
81%
Carbs
65g
22%
Vitamin A
215µg
24%
Vitamin B12
3µg
47%
Vitamin B6
0.8mg
37.7%
Vitamin C
44mg
74%
Vitamin D
0.5µg
0.1%
Vitamin E
3mg
13%
Vitamin K
17µg
21%
Calcium
474mg
47%
Fiber
6g
24%
Folate (food)
56µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
243µg
61%
Folic acid
110µg
N/A
Iron
7mg
41%
Magnesium
77mg
19%
Monounsaturated
14g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
11mg
57%
Phosphorus
653mg
93%
Polyunsaturated
4g
N/A
Potassium
913mg
26%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.6mg
33.5%
Sodium
1226mg
51%
Thiamin (B1)
1mg
84%
Trans
1g
N/A
Zinc
7mg
50%
More from EdamamHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.