Instant Pot Chicken Adobo

Put your Instant Pot on “sauté” mode and heat the oil. Place the chicken breasts skin side-down and sear until lightly browned, about 2 minutes each side. You may have to do this in batches. Set chicken aside.

Add oil as needed and add the onions, garlic, soy sauce, sugar, bay leaves, pepper, and vinegar to the pot. Mix until fragrant, about 8 minutes.



Return the chicken to the pot and close the lid of the Instant Pot. Close the steam valve. Press the “high pressure” button and cook on high for 10 minutes.







After 10 minutes, wait for the pot to cool and the pressure to naturally release (about another 10 minutes) then open the steam valve to release any remaining pressure. Cover you hand with a cloth, and be careful not to burn your hand on the steam.

Remove the lid and select the high “sauté” setting on your Instant Pot. Let the sauce come to a boil and reduce until it becomes very fragrant.

Garnish with scallions.



