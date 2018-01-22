Instant Pot Indian Chicken Curry

In a small bowl, mix together the lime juice and salt and rub the mixture all over the chicken. Cover with plastic wrap and marinate for about 2 hours or overnight.



Turn your Instant Pot on to “Sauté” mode and melt the butter or ghee. Add the onions, garlic, and ginger. Sauté until fragrant, about 5 minutes.

Turn the Instant Pot off to avoid burning your spices, then add all the spices to the pot and allow to warm until fragrant, about 2 minutes.

Switch back on in saute mode and add the chicken. Let the chicken brown slightly, about 2 minutes per side.

Add the chicken broth and potatoes, then switch to “Poultry” mode. Make sure the steam release handle is in the “Sealing” position. Set cook time for 15 minutes.

When the timer beeps, you can perform a quick release by moving the pressure release to “Venting,” or you can let the pressure release naturally. A natural pressure release can take from 5 to 30 minutes. When the pressure is fully released, the float valve will drop and the lid will unlock and open.

Stir in the cream and return the Instant Pot to saute to heat the curry through, about 5 minutes.



Sprinkle with cilantro and serve.