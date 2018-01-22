  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Instant Pot Indian Chicken Curry
Warm Indian spices and a thick rich sauce make this dish perfect for any night of the week
Jan 22, 2018 | 2:16 pm
By
Editor
chicken curry
ferozeea/iStock

There’s nothing like a hearty chicken curry to chase your winter blues away. This recipe might seem daunting with its long list of ingredients, but it is actually a very easy dish to prepare.

Serve this dish with basmati rice.

5 Chicken Curry Recipes

101 Best Chicken Recipes

8
Servings
799
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • Juice of 2 limes
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 3 pounds chicken thighs or drumsticks, bone-in
  • 4 tablespoons ghee or butter
  • 2 onions, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon ginger, minced
  • 2 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons coriander powder
  • ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
  • 3/4 teaspoons ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon fenugreek
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon garam masala
  • 2 inch cinnamon stick
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 2 potatoes, cubed
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup of cream
  • 1/4 cup cilantro chopped

Directions

In a small bowl, mix together the lime juice and salt and rub the mixture all over the chicken. Cover with plastic wrap and marinate for about 2 hours or overnight.

Turn your Instant Pot on to “Sauté” mode and melt the butter or ghee. Add the onions, garlic, and ginger. Sauté until fragrant, about 5 minutes.

Turn the Instant Pot off to avoid burning your spices, then add all the spices to the pot and allow to warm until fragrant, about 2 minutes.

Switch back on in saute mode and add the chicken. Let the chicken brown slightly, about 2 minutes per side.

Add the chicken broth and potatoes, then switch to “Poultry” mode. Make sure the steam release handle is in the “Sealing” position. Set cook time for 15 minutes.

When the timer beeps, you can perform a quick release by moving the pressure release to “Venting,” or you can let the pressure release naturally. A natural pressure release can take from 5 to 30 minutes. When the pressure is fully released, the float valve will drop and the lid will unlock and open.

Stir in the cream and return the Instant Pot to saute to heat the curry through, about 5 minutes.

Sprinkle with cilantro and serve.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
68g
97%
Sugar
4g
4%
Saturated Fat
21g
88%
Cholesterol
267mg
89%
Carbohydrate, by difference
11g
8%
Protein
36g
78%
Vitamin A, RAE
150µg
21%
Vitamin B-12
1µg
42%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
4mg
5%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
30µg
33%
Calcium, Ca
46mg
5%
Choline, total
87mg
20%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
19µg
5%
Iron, Fe
3mg
17%
Magnesium, Mg
39mg
12%
Niacin
7mg
50%
Phosphorus, P
324mg
46%
Selenium, Se
35µg
64%
Sodium, Na
417mg
28%
Water
108g
4%
Zinc, Zn
3mg
38%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
Tags
Indian curry
chicken curry
Indian chicken curry