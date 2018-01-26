  1. Home
Instant Pot Spicy Chicken Drumsticks
The perfect no-fuss easy dinner
Jan 26, 2018 | 1:52 pm
By
Editor
chicken drumsticks
Silvia Jansen/iStock

It’s always good to have a simple easy dinner on hand for any last minute plans. This spicy drumstick recipe is perfect for that. Serve it with blue cheese dressing.

Ready in
40 m
6
Servings
60
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 12 chicken drumsticks
  • 4 tablespoons of butter
  • ½ cup of hot sauce (Frank’s works well but use whatever you prefer.)
  • ½ teaspoon of smoked paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon of cumin
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon onion powder
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

In a small sauce pan mix together the butter, hot sauce and spices. 

Place the drumsticks in your Instant Pot and pour the hot sauce over the chicken. 

Lock and close Instant Pot. Set it at “Slow Cook” on “High” for 20 minutes. When the timer beeps, you can perform a quick release by moving the “Pressure Release” to “Venting”, or you can let the pressure release naturally. 

Serve the chicken drumsticks with rice or if you’re serving the mini ones as an appetizer, serve them with blue cheese dressing. 

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
5g
7%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Carbohydrate, by difference
2g
2%
Protein
2g
4%
Calcium, Ca
14mg
1%
Folate, total
10µg
3%
Magnesium, Mg
10mg
3%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
79mg
11%
Selenium, Se
4µg
7%
Sodium, Na
4mg
0%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
