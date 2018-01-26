Instant Pot Spicy Chicken Drumsticks

In a small sauce pan mix together the butter, hot sauce and spices.

Place the drumsticks in your Instant Pot and pour the hot sauce over the chicken.

Lock and close Instant Pot. Set it at “Slow Cook” on “High” for 20 minutes. When the timer beeps, you can perform a quick release by moving the “Pressure Release” to “Venting”, or you can let the pressure release naturally.

Serve the chicken drumsticks with rice or if you’re serving the mini ones as an appetizer, serve them with blue cheese dressing.