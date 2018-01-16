Instant Pot Beef Stroganoff

This dish, which came into vogue in the United States during the 1950s, is originally Russian. It is traditionally made using inexpensive cuts of meats, but if you do have the budget, sirloin works very well. Making it in your Instant Pot is exceptionally easy and relatively quick; this recipe only has about a 45-minute cooking time.
Some prefer to accompany the dish with mashed potatoes, but Stroganoff is often served over wide egg noodles, which are good for soaking up the sauce.
If you use a beef stock cube to make your stock, you may have to adjust the amount of salt you use to season; store-bought cubes tend to be very salty.
Once you’ve cut your beef into 1/2–inch chunks, place the meat in a plastic bag with flour and a teaspoon of salt. Shake until the meat is evenly coated.
Put your Instant Pot on “sauté” mode and heat the butter. Add the meat chunks, browning slowly while stirring, approximately 3-4 minutes. (You may need to do this in batches, and the flour may coat the bottom of the pot, which is fine; just don’t let it burn.)
Use more butter as needed and add the onion, carrot, and lastly the garlic and continue to sauté, 3-4 minutes.
Pour the beef stock and Worcestershire sauce into the pot. Stir to dissolve the browned bits at the bottom of the pot. Add the mushrooms and thyme.
Close the lid of the Instant Pot and close the steam valve. Press the “high pressure” button and set it for 40 minutes.
If you are serving the dish with egg noodles, boil the water for your noodles and cook them now.
After 40 minutes of high pressure, wait for the pot to cool and the pressure to release (about 10 minutes) and then open the steam valve. Cover your hand with a cloth, and be careful not to burn your hand on the steam.
Open the lid and make sure the beef is fork-tender. Give the stew a good stir, finishing by mixing in the sour cream and fresh dill.
Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve over noodles and sprinkle with parsley.