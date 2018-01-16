  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Instant Pot Beef Stroganoff
There's nothing like this rich, decadent dish to satisfy your stew cravings
Jan 16, 2018 | 5:22 pm
By
Editor
beef stroganoff
LeeAnnWhite/iStock

This dish, which came into vogue in the United States during the 1950s, is originally Russian. It is traditionally made using inexpensive cuts of meats, but if you do have the budget, sirloin works very well. Making it in your Instant Pot is exceptionally easy and relatively quick; this recipe only has about a 45-minute cooking time.

Some prefer to accompany the dish with mashed potatoes, but Stroganoff is often served over wide egg noodles, which are good for soaking up the sauce.

101 Best Stew Recipes in America.

6
Servings
299
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Notes

If you use a beef stock cube to make your stock, you may have to adjust the amount of salt you use to season; store-bought cubes tend to be very salty.

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 lbs beef stew meat, cut into 1/2-inch chunks (sirloin works well)
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 medium onions, thinly sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 carrot, medium dice
  • 2 ½ cups white button mushrooms, cut in half
  • 2 cups beef stock
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • ½ teaspoon dried thyme
  • 2 tablespoons fresh dill
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • fresh parsley, for garnish
  • 8 ounces egg noodles (2 1/2 cups), uncooked (this will make around 8 cups of cooked pasta)

Directions

Once you’ve cut your beef into 1/2–inch chunks, place the meat in a plastic bag with flour and a teaspoon of salt. Shake until the meat is evenly coated.

Put your Instant Pot on “sauté” mode and heat the butter. Add the meat chunks, browning slowly while stirring, approximately 3-4 minutes. (You may need to do this in batches, and the flour may coat the bottom of the pot, which is fine; just don’t let it burn.)

Use more butter as needed and add the onion, carrot, and lastly the garlic and continue to sauté, 3-4 minutes.

Pour the beef stock and Worcestershire sauce into the pot. Stir to dissolve the browned bits at the bottom of the pot. Add the mushrooms and thyme.

Close the lid of the Instant Pot and close the steam valve. Press the “high pressure” button and set it for 40 minutes.

If you are serving the dish with egg noodles, boil the water for your noodles and cook them now.

After 40 minutes of high pressure, wait for the pot to cool and the pressure to release (about 10 minutes) and then open the steam valve. Cover your hand with a cloth, and be careful not to burn your hand on the steam.

Open the lid and make sure the beef is fork-tender. Give the stew a good stir, finishing by mixing in the sour cream and fresh dill.

Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve over noodles and sprinkle with parsley.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
10g
14%
Sugar
3g
3%
Saturated Fat
4g
17%
Cholesterol
75mg
25%
Carbohydrate, by difference
29g
22%
Protein
24g
52%
Vitamin A, RAE
37µg
5%
Vitamin B-12
2µg
83%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
5mg
7%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
2µg
2%
Calcium, Ca
60mg
6%
Choline, total
78mg
18%
Copper, Cu
1mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
3g
12%
Fluoride, F
2µg
0%
Folate, total
83µg
21%
Iron, Fe
5mg
28%
Magnesium, Mg
40mg
13%
Niacin
9mg
64%
Pantothenic acid
3mg
60%
Phosphorus, P
280mg
40%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
44µg
80%
Sodium, Na
477mg
32%
Water
170g
6%
Zinc, Zn
8mg
100%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
Tags
Instant Pot
beef stew
beef stroganoff