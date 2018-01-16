Instant Pot Beef Stew

Once you’ve cut your beef into 1/2-inch chunks, place the meat in a plastic bag with flour and a teaspoon of salt and paprika. Shake until the meat is evenly coated.

Put you Instant Pot on “sauté” mode and heat the butter. Add the meat chunks, browning them slowly while stirring, approximately 3-4 minutes. (You may need to do this in batches, and the flour may coat the bottom of the pot, which is fine; just don’t let it burn.) Set the beef aside.



Add the onion, carrot, celery, and lastly the garlic and tomato paste, using more butter as needed, and continue to sauté until fragrant, 3-4 minutes.

Add the beef back into the pot and pour in the beef stock and crushed tomatoes. Stir to dissolve the browned bits at the bottom of the pot. Add the potatoes and browned beef back into the pot.

Make a bouquet garni by using a cheesecloth — place the parsley, thyme, and bay leaves together in the cloth and secure using kitchen twine. Add the bundle to the pot.

Close the lid of the Instant Pot and close the steam valve. Press the “high pressure” button and set it for 40 minutes.

If you are serving the dish with a side of rice, make this now.

After 35 minutes of high pressure, wait for the pot to cool and the pressure to release (about 10 minutes) and then open the steam valve. Cover you hand with a cloth, and be careful not to burn your hand on the steam.



Open the lid and make sure the beef is fork-tender. Give the stew a good stir and finish by stirring in the vinegar.

Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with rice, quinoa, or noodles and season with parsley.