  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Instant Pot Beef Stew
You can't go wrong having this classic beef stew dish up your sleeve
Jan 16, 2018 | 4:11 pm
By
Editor
Beef Stew
Robyn Mackenzie/ Dreamstime

This comforting beef stew can be made in just over an hour. It’s a great basic beef stew with simple ingredients, and the best part is that it tastes even better the next day. It’s also a really budget-friendly dish made with chuck meat, which tends to have a lot of fat — great for all that extra juice flavor!

25 Slow Cooker Soups and Stews for Winter

This stew is perfect on its own or served with rice or quinoa.

8
Servings
488
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Notes

  • If you use a beef stock cube to make your stock, you may have to adjust the amount of salt you use to season; store-bought cubes tend to be very salty.

Ingredients

  • 3 lbs boneless chuck roast, cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 medium onions, cut into 6ths
  • 5 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 carrot, sliced in rounds
  • 2 celery stalks, cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 5 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 Tablespoons tomato paste
  • 10 cups beef stock
  • 1 can peeled, lightly crushed tomatoes
  • 3 russet potatoes, cubed
  • 6 sprigs of thyme
  • 6 sprigs parsley
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar (or to taste)
  • 2-3 teaspoons parsley, for garnish
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Once you’ve cut your beef into 1/2-inch chunks, place the meat in a plastic bag with flour and a teaspoon of salt and paprika. Shake until the meat is evenly coated.

Put you Instant Pot on “sauté” mode and heat the butter. Add the meat chunks, browning them slowly while stirring, approximately 3-4 minutes. (You may need to do this in batches, and the flour may coat the bottom of the pot, which is fine; just don’t let it burn.) Set the beef aside.

Add the onion, carrot, celery, and lastly the garlic and tomato paste, using more butter as needed, and continue to sauté until fragrant, 3-4 minutes.

Add the beef back into the pot and pour in the beef stock and crushed tomatoes. Stir to dissolve the browned bits at the bottom of the pot. Add the potatoes and browned beef back into the pot.

Make a bouquet garni by using a cheesecloth — place the parsley, thyme, and bay leaves together in the cloth and secure using kitchen twine. Add the bundle to the pot.

Close the lid of the Instant Pot and close the steam valve. Press the “high pressure” button and set it for 40 minutes.

If you are serving the dish with a side of rice, make this now.

After 35 minutes of high pressure, wait for the pot to cool and the pressure to release (about 10 minutes) and then open the steam valve. Cover you hand with a cloth, and be careful not to burn your hand on the steam.

Open the lid and make sure the beef is fork-tender. Give the stew a good stir and finish by stirring in the vinegar.

Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with rice, quinoa, or noodles and season with parsley.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
19g
27%
Saturated Fat
8g
33%
Cholesterol
203mg
68%
Carbohydrate, by difference
11g
8%
Protein
69g
100%
Vitamin A, RAE
24µg
3%
Vitamin B-12
7µg
100%
Vitamin B-6
1mg
77%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
5µg
6%
Calcium, Ca
63mg
6%
Choline, total
179mg
42%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
41µg
10%
Iron, Fe
7mg
39%
Magnesium, Mg
61mg
19%
Niacin
13mg
93%
Pantothenic acid
2mg
40%
Phosphorus, P
542mg
77%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
75µg
100%
Sodium, Na
250mg
17%
Water
175g
6%
Zinc, Zn
24mg
100%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
Tags
Instant Pot
stew
beef stew