Maryland's crab season runs from April through mid-December, and Dungeness crabs can be found on the West Coast November through June, but there's something quintessentially summery about crab in all its forms. From classic crab cakes to Dungeness crab sandwiches, and from crab imperial to deviled crab, there is no shortage of ways to enjoy this armored indulgence. But in the summer, it's too hot to cook inside, and overly complicated dishes can easily kill our chill. That's why we're all about no-cook side dishes for cookouts and easy salsa and dip recipes perfect for summer. Cold crab dip fits in both of those categories, and it's here to save summer.

Fish Recipes to Satisfy Meat Eaters and Pescatarians Alike

This particular recipe is a classic Chesapeake Bay preparation that was passed down within an Anapolis family for generations before finding its way into a Junior League cookbook. Talk about withstanding the test of time.

And it couldn't be simpler. This no-cook appetizer is ready in just 10 minutes.

This cold crab dip calls for fresh backfin crab meat, which is similar in taste to lump crab meat but finer in texture and typically a bit less expensive. You could substitute other good quality crab meat, just note that the texture may vary.

The other main ingredient in this summer starter is diced hard-boiled eggs. So if you knowhow to hard boil eggs and peel them perfectly every time, then this dish will be a no-brainer.

All you have to do is mix together the crab meat with the diced eggs plus mayo, onion and a variety of sauces: chili, Worcestershire and hot pepper. Serve with chips or crackers and prepare to soak in the sun — and praise. Though note that this recipe is best enjoyed indoors; don't be that person who show up to the party with foods you should never bring to a cookout.

This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh backfin crab meat

2 finely diced hard-boiled eggs

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup chili sauce

1 teaspoon horseradish

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

1 finely grated small onion

Directions:

Step 1: Remove any shells from 1 pound of fresh backfin crab meat.

Step 2: In a medium bowl, combine the crab meat with 2 finely diced hard-boiled eggs, 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/2 cup chili sauce, 1 teaspoon horseradish, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon hot pepper sauce and 1 finely grated small onion. Mix thoroughly.

Step 3: Serve with corn chips, potato chips or plain crackers. Keeps for up to 2 days in the refrigerator.