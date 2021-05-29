Deviled crab is a fun take on that classic seafood dish, the crab cake. Instead of mixing bread crumbs with crab to form a patty, a spicy crab mixture is topped with the crumbs then baked in a decorative shell.
This recipe was reprinted with permission from "Of Tide and Thyme," a cookbook published by The Junior League of Annapolis. This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons chopped onion
- 4 Tablespoons butter, divided
- 2 Tablespoons mayonnaise
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1/2 Cup bread crumbs, divided
- 1/2 Teaspoon dry mustard
- 1 Teaspoon lemon juice
- 1 Teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/8 Teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 Pound crab meat, shell and cartilage removed
- 6 cleaned crab shells or dishes
- Paprika, for sprinkling
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 450 F.
Step 2: In a pan, saute 2 tablespoons chopped onion in 1 tablespoon butter. Remove from heat.
Step 3: In a large bowl, combine the cooked onion, 2 tablespoons mayonnaise, 2 beaten eggs, 1/6 cup bread crumbs, 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce and 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes. Add 1 pound crab meat and stir until just blended.
Step 4: Place crab mixture into 6 cleaned crab shells or dishes. Sprinkle with bread crumbs and paprika. Dot with butter.
Step 5: Bake for 10 to 12 minutes until lightly browned. Serve immediately.