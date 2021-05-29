  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Deviled Crab

May 29, 2021
An old-school crab recipe
Deviled Crab recipe - The Daily Meal
EzumeImages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Deviled crab is a fun take on that classic seafood dish, the crab cake. Instead of mixing bread crumbs with crab to form a patty, a spicy crab mixture is topped with the crumbs then baked in a decorative shell.

This recipe was reprinted with permission from "Of Tide and Thyme," a cookbook published by The Junior League of Annapolis. This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
241
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons chopped onion
  • 4 Tablespoons butter, divided
  • 2 Tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1/2 Cup bread crumbs, divided
  • 1/2 Teaspoon dry mustard
  • 1 Teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1 Teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/8 Teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1 Pound crab meat, shell and cartilage removed
  • 6 cleaned crab shells or dishes
  • Paprika, for sprinkling

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 450 F.

Step 2: In a pan, saute 2 tablespoons chopped onion in 1 tablespoon butter. Remove from heat.

Step 3: In a large bowl, combine the cooked onion, 2 tablespoons mayonnaise, 2 beaten eggs, 1/6 cup bread crumbs, 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce and 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes. Add 1 pound crab meat and stir until just blended.

Step 4: Place crab mixture into 6 cleaned crab shells or dishes. Sprinkle with bread crumbs and paprika. Dot with butter.

Step 5: Bake for 10 to 12 minutes until lightly browned. Serve immediately.

