Classic Maryland-style crab imperial should have very few ingredients and requires minimum seasoning. It is the crab meat that is the focus of the dish. When working with crab meat, take care not to pull apart the lumps of meat and always use a fork when combining your ingredients. This dish is a breeze to make, and if you are prepared to splurge for fresh, quality crab meat, almost nothing tastes more delicious. —Julie Rothman
This recipe is from Ester Marsiglia of Pikesville, Maryland, who found it in the "Seafood Cookery" booklet published by Home Services of Baltimore Gas and Electric in the 1950s. This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons minced onion
- 1 Tablespoon minced green pepper (optional)
- 4 Tablespoons butter or margarine, melted
- 1 Tablespoon minced parsley
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon pepper
- 1 Teaspoon dry mustard
- 1 Teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- Dash of Tabasco sauce
- 2 egg yolks, beaten
- 1 Pound backfin or lump crab meat, bits and shells removed
- Buttered bread or cracker crumbs
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: In a sautee pan, simmer 2 tablespoons minced onion and 1 tablespoon minced green pepper (optional) in 4 tablespoons butter or margarine until tender.
Step 3: Mix in 1 tablespoon minced parsley, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, 1 teaspoon dry mustard, 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, a dash of Tabasco sauce and 2 beaten egg yolks.
Step 4: Gently mix in 1 pound backfin or lump crab meat, taking care not to break up any lumps. Fill individual ramekins, cleaned crab shells or a larger casserole dish with the crab mixture. Top with buttered bread or cracker crumbs.
Step 5: Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until lightly browned.