Classic Maryland-style crab imperial should have very few ingredients and requires minimum seasoning. It is the crab meat that is the focus of the dish. When working with crab meat, take care not to pull apart the lumps of meat and always use a fork when combining your ingredients. This dish is a breeze to make, and if you are prepared to splurge for fresh, quality crab meat, almost nothing tastes more delicious. —Julie Rothman

This recipe is from Ester Marsiglia of Pikesville, Maryland, who found it in the "Seafood Cookery" booklet published by Home Services of Baltimore Gas and Electric in the 1950s. This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.