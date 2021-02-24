Tik Tok is the place to be for food trends. The app gave us whipped coffee, feta pasta and that insanely helpful tortilla hack...but the latest craze dominating the internet is oatmeal. Sure, when you think of oatmeal your mind probably wanders to a bowl of soggy oats that your parents convinced you was a top tier breakfast back in the day. But Gen Zers are somehow making the dish trendy. Their secret? You have to bake it.

If you're wondering how baked oatmeal really differs from cooking it on the stovetop, the answer is a lot. Baking the oatmeal amplifies its flavor and makes the dish more firm, which is especially helpful for people who don't like the texture of oatmeal. The dish is great to have for a quick and nutritious breakfast that will satisfy even the pickiest of eaters.

This recipe keeps things simple with the addition of cinnamon for a burst of flavor, but you can customize baked oatmeal anyway you want. Our advice is to treat this recipe as a base that you can really play up and make your own. If you want the baked oatmeal to be creamier, try adding milk or yogurt. For chocolate lovers, toss a tablespoon of cocoa powder into the oatmeal mixture before baking. Or get creative with your toppings, add a handful of chocolate chips, blueberries or banana slices on top of the dish before popping it into the oven.

Once the oatmeal is done, it's best served with a drizzle of maple syrup or honey for added sweetness. Enjoy baked oatmeal as an easy morning pick-me-up or serve the dish alongside some of these incredible brunch recipes to complete your spread.

Ingredients

3 cups rolled oats

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup vegetable oil, plus more for greasing pan

Directions

Step 1: Heat oven to 350F. Grease a 9-inch square pan with a little bit of vegetable oil.

Step 2: In a large bowl, combine 3 cups rolled oats, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon salt; set aside.

Step 3: In a seperate bowl, beat 2 large eggs, 1/2 cup granulated sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar. Add 1/2 cup vegetable oil and mix well. Add oat mixture and mix until combined.

Step 4: Transfer to prepared pan. Bake until set, 25 to 30 minutes. Serve warm.

