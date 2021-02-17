Even if you're not on Tik Tok, chances are recipe trends and hacks that blew up on the video-based social media channel have trickled down to your life — we're looking at you, dalgona coffee and tortilla hack. And there is a very good chance that the Tik Tok tomato feta pasta recipe is one of them. The deceptively simple dish — which involves baking cherry tomatoes along with feta until bubbly and oozy and tossing with pasta — has, as we say, broken the internet. Like everyone else on the planet, we too have tried it and loved it.

Pasta Recipes for Whenever You Need a Pick-Me-Up

If you're one of the millions of devotees to the Tik Tok baked feta pasta recipe, then we have good news: There's more where that came from. Whereas it can be hard to pin down the origin for many internet fads, we know exactly where the magical baked feta pasta came from. Jenni Häyrinen is a Finnish food blogger and artist first posted her unnifetapasta recipe in March 2019. It went viral in Finland (as she tells it, sales of feta in the country skyrocketed 300%) almost two full years before it's second round on the viral rodeo thanks to Tik Tok this month. Häyrinen has even deemed February 4 to be International Uunifetapasta Day.

Fortunately, Häyrinen is no one trick pony. You can follow her on Instagram @liemessa for more recipe ideas, as well as a glimpse into her ridiculously photogenic Finnish lifestyle. I mean, c'mon:

But back to the food. If you love the Tik Tok baked feta pasta recipe, then you'll probably also love her spanikopita-inspired spinach version.

For an even more dramatic presentation and some seriously bold flavors, Häyrinen has also applied the technique used in her tomato feta pasta recipe to a recipe using beets and blue cheese. You'll either love it or hate it, but there's no denying how pretty that vibrant pink pasta is!

Besides Häyrinen's variations, many others have shared their takes on the baked feta pasta. For those who are gluten intolerant or watching their carb intake, follow itrack.mygoals' lead and serve the baked tomatoes and feta with spaghetti squash instead of pasta.

Feta not your thing? healthy_meal_everyday_ proves that the dish is just as delicious with brie.

Want an even more indulgant version? Swap the feta for a decadent ball of burrata and finish with a swirl of pesto, like thenaughtyfork.

Apparently feta is in high demand. If you can't find it, the latest tik tok craze is the Boursin pasta bake, and eatsbytn shows us how it's done.

Of course, at thedailymeal we couldn't help putting our own spin on the recipe because there are few things that garlic and shrimp don't improve.

Have you tried the Tik Tok baked tomato feta pasta recipe? Put your own spin on it? Give us a shout on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or TikTok and let us know all about it.

.