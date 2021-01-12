Viral food trends come and go, but there's one that recently swept the internet that just might be here to stay. TikTok, a well-known social media app that features 60-second videos, has been overwhelmed over the last week with influencers slicing a line into a tortilla and turning the wrap into a quadruple-decker sandwich. This honestly sounded too good to be true, so we had to try it for ourselves.

How to Use Food Scraps to Make Delicious Meals

Unlike some TikTok hacks (we're looking at you, pancake cereal), this one is actually ... pretty useful.

Few things are more frustrating than delicately crafting what seems like the perfect wrap, only to realize you stuffed in too many ingredients. You bend in the sides of your tortilla, and crud, the other end isn't long enough to swaddle in your chosen fixings. Thanks to this new-found hack your tortilla struggles are no longer. Instead of adding your toppings to the center of the tortilla, this method requires that you add them to the four quadrants of a tortilla and fold.

It may sound confusing, but it's actually quite simple. Follow the video below, and you'll be a tortilla folding expert in no time.

We tried a chicken, bacon, tomato, lettuce and ranch version of the hack. An iconic combo, if you will, and the folding technique guarantees your wrap won't fall apart

Start by slicing a line from one side of the tortilla to the center, then add the toppings to each section of the tortilla; chicken on one quadrant, bacon on another and so on. You'll want to slice the chicken and bacon into small pieces so that it all fits. You should also splay the toppings evenly in one thin layer across their designated section. This ensures that every bite is filled with all four ingredients.

Once the chicken, bacon, tomato and lettuce are added, drizzle each section with ranch. To fold the tortilla, start where you cut the line, then begin folding the tortilla inwards in a circle. Do this four times until you have a triangle shaped wrap. If you haven't explored the world of viral food trends yet, this tortilla hack might blow your mind. To back track and catch yourself up a bit, check out some of the trendiest foods that came from 2020, like cloud bread and whipped coffee.

Ingredients

1 10" flour tortilla

2 strips of cooked bacon, broken into bite-sized pieces

1/3 cup iceberg lettuce, chopped

1/4 pound chicken breast, cooked and cut into bite-sized pieces

1/2 tomato, chopped

1/3 cup ranch dressing

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Using a sharp knife, make a cut from the middle of the tortilla to the right edge.

Place bacon on the bottom right quadrant.

Place lettuce on the bottom left quadrant.

Place chicken on the top left quadrant.

Place tomatoes on the top right quadrant.

Drizzle all ingredients with ranch dressing and season with salt and pepper.

Carefully fold the bacon quadrant over the lettuce. Keep working clock-wise, folding one quadrant over the other until you have a triangle-shaped wrap.

Grill the wrap in a panini press or in a pan and cook over medium heat, flipping once.

Remove from heat once the tortilla has turned a light golden brown, about 3-4 minutes per side.