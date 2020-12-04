December 4, 2020
yumehana/E+ via Getty Images
Finding it hard to perfect your iced coffee from home? This fluffy, strong and easy to make dalgona coffee will change the game forever. Made with just three ingredients, this is the quickest way to get your caffeine fix without leaving the house.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon instant coffee
- 1 Tablespoon water
- 1 Tablespoon sugar
- milk, for serving
Directions
Combine the instant coffee, water and sugar in a bowl and whisk vigorously until the coffee turns into a fluffy, smooth texture.
Fill a cup with ice and your desired amount of milk.
Spoon the coffee mixture into the cup and enjoy.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving207
Total Fat8g12%
Sugar25gN/A
Saturated5g23%
Cholesterol24mg8%
Protein8g16%
Carbs26g9%
Vitamin A112µg12%
Vitamin B121µg46%
Vitamin D3µg21%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.1%
Vitamin K0.8µg0.7%
Calcium281mg28%
Folate (food)12µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)12µg3%
Iron0.2mg1.2%
Magnesium34mg8%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg7%
Phosphorus214mg31%
Polyunsaturated0.5gN/A
Potassium428mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg32.1%
Sodium107mg4%
Sugars, added12gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.4%
Water230gN/A
Zinc0.9mg8.3%