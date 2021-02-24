Baked Cinnamon Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a dependable and quick breakfast option that's often cooked on the stovetop, but the easiest way to amplify the dish's flavor is by baking it. This easy baked oatmeal recipe uses cinnamon for a simple burst of flavor, but you can easily customize the dish with chocolate chips, banana slices, blueberries and more.
This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 3 Cups rolled oats
- 2 Teaspoons baking powder
- 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 2 large eggs
- 1/2 Cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 Cup brown sugar
- 1/2 Cup vegetable oil, plus a little more for greasing the pan
Directions
Step 1: Heat oven to 350F. Grease a 9-inch square pan with vegetable oil.
Step 2: Combine 3 cups rolled oats, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon salt; set aside.
Step 3: In a large bowl, beat 2 large eggs, 1/2 cup granulated sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar. Add 1/2 cup vegetable oil and mix well. Add oat mixture and mix until combined.
Step 4: Transfer to prepared pan. Bake until set, 25 to 30 minutes. Serve warm.