Ree Drummond and 16 Other Celebrity Chefs on the Perfect Scrambled Eggs

Everyone has their favorite way of cooking eggs. Whether they’re served poached, sunny side up, hard boiled or scrambled, eggs can be transformed into a variety of wonderful meals, which is one reason they are a staple that can be found in kitchens around the world.

Gordon Ramsey and 16 Other Celebrity Chefs On The Perfect Scrambled Eggs Gallery

We are here today to talk about scrambled eggs — more specifically the perfect scrambled eggs. Scrambled eggs can be enjoyed any time of day and in all kinds of ways depending on your preference — scrambled soft or scrambled hard, plain or full of different ingredients to add textures and flavors. Scrambled eggs are versatile and delicious — the perfect meal for breakfast, lunch or dinner, quick to make, satisfying and full of flavor.

You probably have your own favorite method or recipe for making scrambled eggs. But how do the experts scramble their eggs? We tracked down the favorite methods of Jacques Pepin, Alton Brown, Martha Stewart, Ree Drummond , and many more chefs and culinary egg-sperts. Click on to discover 17 favorite ways that celebrity chefs make their perfect scrambled eggs.