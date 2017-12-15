The Best Food and Drink in Nebraska

Food in the Cornhusker State is about more than just America’s greatest staple grain. While it’s true that Nebraska is the nation’s third largest producer of corn, the state is an agricultural powerhouse in general and a leading producer of everything from hogs, eggs, and dairy to wheat, dry beans, and sugar beets. Nebraskans have turned this natural wealth into a host of great foods, and we’ve rounded up the state’s best eats as part of our first annual guide to the best food and drink in every state.

The state's agricultural richness is part of what has turned the city of Omaha into a major economic hub; industries like meat packing and grain processing helped form the foundation for the city to become a modern center for transportation, telecommunications, and finance. That wealth in turn means that Omaha features prominently on our list of the best eats in the state.

Of course, Nebraska’s culinary riches extend beyond raw materials. Even aside from regional delicacies like the magnificent runza, Nebraska boasts fine examples of every type of food you might find anywhere else, from classic Irish pubs like McFarland and Sons in Lincoln to great Salvadoran and Mexican specialties at Omaha’s La Choza. And while the state’s wealthiest and most famous resident, gajillionaire investor Warren Buffett, is famously chill about food — the Oracle of Omaha is a big fan of Cherry Coke and the McDonald’s drive-thru — he’s also been known to splurge on a T-bone at the amazing Gorat’s Steak House.

In a place with such a rich food landscape, how did we go about choosing the best eats in the entire state? Over the course of the past year we’ve honored everything from its best tacos and farmers markets to its best dive bar and craft beer in our comprehensive and wide-ranging lists and rankings, compiled through extensive research and with input from a wide network of site contributors, bloggers, journalists, and chefs. We’ve compiled these into individual slideshows celebrating the best food and drink in every state, and you can find our Nebraska slideshow here.