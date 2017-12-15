  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine

The Best Food and Drink in Michigan

By
The best of America’s mitten
Michigan
Photos Modified: Dreamstime

When you travel through Michigan, you won’t just find the Great Lakes, you’ll also find great cuisine. To celebrate the Wolverine State (and every other state), we rounded up 25 of its best foods, drinks, and culinary hotspots as part of our first annual guide to the best food and drink in every state.

More Best in Every State:



Click here for the Best Food and Drink in Michigan for 2018 Gallery.

Michigan hosts one of America’s very best restaurants, Roast, which was featured on our 101 Best Restaurants in America list. Michigan is also home to some of this country’s very best craft breweries, including Bell’s, Founders, and Dark Horse. But you’ll also find fabulous macaroni and cheese at Detroit hotspot Slows Bar-B-Q, world-class cocktails at the Goodnight Gracie Jazz & Martini Bar in Royal Oak, and the most delightful cupcakes at Union General Cupcakery in Canton. If that’s not enough to whet your appetite, we’re not sure what else will get the job done.

To celebrate the best food across Michigan, we’ve published comprehensive and wide-ranging lists and rankings throughout the year, compiled through extensive research and with input from a wide network of site contributors, bloggers, journalists, and chefs. The results are the best food and drink in every state, and here are the finest things that Michigan has to offer.

Click for slideshow
The Best Food and Drink in Michigan for 2018 Gallery
Related Links
101 Best Casual Restaurants in America for 2017 SlideshowThe 50 Best Craft Breweries in America 2017The Best Chicken and Waffles in America Slideshow
Tags
Best in Every State
Michigan