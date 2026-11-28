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The potato chip's origins are hotly contested – but what can't be denied is that they're a global phenomenon. The worldwide market surpassed $60 billion in 2025 and is expected to exceed $112 billion by 2034 (via Fortune Business Insights). Whether chips were invented by a vengeful chef at Moon's Lake House in 1853, an English doctor in 1817, or another snack folk hero, people love crispy fried potatoes.

Over the years, countless brands have tried their hand at potato chips. Some endured and thrived, with names like Lay's, Pringles, Utz, Wise, and Cape Cod ubiquitous on store shelves. But many more have gone by the wayside — even after decades of success in some cases.

Although we can't bring these brands back, we can honor and celebrate them. With that in mind, here are some old-school chips you'll (likely) never find in stores again, along with some fascinating tidbits about their history, what made them special, and why they ended up in the compost pile.