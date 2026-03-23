America Eats The Most Of This Potato Chip Brand, According To Report (It's Not Pringles)

It's no understatement to say that America loves potato chips. According to Smithsonian Magazine, Americans annually eat an average of 6.6 pounds of chips per person — nearly 2 billion pounds collectively. Like other ultra-popular foods, the chip market is varied but dominated by major national players, including the most consumed, Lay's.

Statista used U.S. Census data to conclude that Lay's classic potato chips are the most eaten brand, with 163.93 million consumers per year as of 2020. While newer data is not available, a different Statista report shows Lay's as the nation's best-selling chip brand as of 2025, so it likely still reigns supreme.

Lay's Classic isn't just the most-eaten brand, it dominates the competition. Another Frito-Lay brand, Wavy Lays, came in second at 60.94 million annual consumers — over 100 million fewer than the original chip. Closer together is the remainder of the top five: Ruffles in third with 55.84 million, Pringles in fourth with 53.76 million, and Kettle (the brand, not the category) in fifth with 48.1 million consumers.