We Tried 12 Ruffles Flavors To See Which One Is The Best
There was a long stretch of time where enjoying a "girl dinner" in my twenties meant opening a packet of powdered ranch dip, a container of sour cream, and a bag of chips. Which chips? It was and always will be a bag of Original Ruffles. With their perfect crunch, large, grooved pieces that can hold a thick dip, and the right amount of salt, there is no better combination. Looking at grocery store shelves, it's clear I've been away from the world of chips for far too long, as I just learned about all the incredible flavors Ruffles now has to offer. I decided to look into 12 options to see which ones are worth the hype and which flavors are trying way too hard.
This taste test is all about flavor, and you won't be disappointed when it comes to this lineup. From savory to spicy and everything in between, I'm here to showcase the best of the best Ruffles has to offer in this ultimate ranking. Will my old reliables come out on top, or are there some new flavors in town stealing the show? Let's find out!
12. Queso
I didn't know half of the flavors on this list existed, but when I saw Queso on the label, I thought I had a new favorite. I love everything cheese, so I figured these might be a great addition, next to the OG Cheddar & Sour Cream. However, these cheesy chips were not what I expected.
I took one bite and asked myself the weirdest question: Why do these chips taste like fruit? Something was off here, but I couldn't place the taste at all. They tasted very artificial; there weren't any cheese notes to be found. However, there was some heat on the backend that saved the bite enough so that I didn't spit it out. However, the aftertaste made me wish I hadn't tried these at all.
Queso is a treat from heaven, so the fact that these chips use this term to describe them is simply blasphemy. These are a hard no. Never again. And I'm not the only one who thinks they should be avoided at all costs.
11. Double Crunch Honey Mustard
As someone who adores Snyder's Honey Mustard & Onion pretzel pieces, I was praying there was some connection when I grabbed this bag. When done right, a honey mustard topping is perfect — from snack treats to wings. Yet again, I was let down.
First, I didn't like the Double Crunch chip as such. It was too thick, the bite was too crispy, and there was just something missing without that original-style texture. Secondly, the taste was not as expected. These weren't necessarily bad, but they were mostly sweet. They almost had a candy-like quality in the aftertaste, and that is something I never want from a chip. I guess there was too much honey and not enough tang in the mustard to balance these out.
Maybe I am too old-school, or maybe I just have my preferences. Either way, these were a no from taste to texture. There are way better options on this list, so keep reading.
10. Flamin' Hot BBQ
I've never been a huge fan of artificial barbecue-flavored anything, especially chips. I think barbecue sauce is a godsend, and it should be treated with respect. Be that as it may, I am always open to trying new things, but the whole line of "Flamin' Hot" chips was too much for this girl, especially the barbecue flavor.
These chips were really spicy, but something about the taste of the spice combined with the sweetness of the barbecue flavoring didn't jive. There was a battle of sweet versus salty, and instead of being a balanced bite like salted caramel or chocolate-covered pretzels, this was more of a competition than a winning combination.
Overall, the Flamin' Hot BBQ option just wasn't for me, but you're probably asking why they made it to tenth place. While they weren't an enjoyable experience, the flavors that were present, along with the texture and crunch of the chips, pushed these above the last-place options.
9. Flamin' Hot Cheddar & Sour Cream
Right off the bat, I need to tell you how much I love the original version of the Cheddar & Sour Cream Ruffles. They are one of my favorites — even outside of the Ruffles family — and I was so excited to see where they would be placed on this ranking. I was even more thrilled when I learned there is a Flamin' Hot version, but that excitement was a little too hyped.
In a lot of ways, this option was very reminiscent of the original Cheddar & Sour Cream chip. However, take that foundation, add a lot of heat, and throw in tomato over cheese base, and you'll find a wild snack creation from Ruffles. These were way too hot, so much so that it felt like my throat was burning. They were the hottest in the bunch.
If you enjoy the regular Cheddar & Sour Cream Ruffles, and you enjoy eye-watering, mouth-burning heat, the Flamin' Hot Cheddar & Sour Cream chips are for you. Honestly, they weren't for me, but the profiles matched, and the taste was pretty good, even if it did cause some pain.
8. Flamin' Hot
I was a little confused when I reached for my next option: Flamin' Hot Ruffles. I was wondering if this was a flavor or straight heat. Spoiler alert: It was straight heat.
Holy bananas, Ruffles wasn't kidding with the name flaming hot. These chips were super spicy, so I only made it a few bites into this bag. However, the front end of the bite tasted like cheese, and the backend came in with a punch of heat. There were also hints of tomato too, which helped quell that spicy fury.
While Flamin' Hot Ruffles weren't necessarily my thing, the profile was balanced and the flavors worked. There was complexity within the profile, and even though they set my mouth on fire, there is something to be said for the depth of this flavor. Out of all the Flamin' options, the OG is the tried and true winner. Sometimes the simplest option is the best, and we'll find that to be true again and again within this ranking.
7. Simply Sea Salted
The seventh place option was the first bag I tried that didn't make me want to chug a glass of milk, and or spit out the bite. I am very thankful for Ruffles Simply Sea Salt chips. I can't believe I hadn't tried these sooner, as they are a great baked alternative to your typical fried potato chip.
Looking like Original's healthier cousin, the Simply chips boast no artificial anything, and I swear you can taste that difference. They do taste a lot like the Original flavor, but the crunch isn't the same. In some ways, they remind me of the Baked Lays, as they have that "baked texture." You don't get that extra snap in the bite that I associate with a solid chip.
While these were good, they weren't the best. If I need a healthier alternative, I now know these exist, but when I want my girl dinner, I want a chip that has it all. Simply Sea Salt chips are simply missing something when it comes to the complete package.
6. Simply Hot & Spicy
I had a few surprises on this list, but the Ruffles Simply Hot & Spicy was definitely a game-changer for me. They weren't the best, but they are a chip you should try for a few reasons. Hear me out.
The most important piece of information you need to know about this chip is that the heat does build over time; they are definitely hot and spicy. This flavor also has a solid tomato base with a decent flavor profile, but after a while, your mouth starts burning.
Ruffles Simply Hot & Spicy were placed sixth because of the same critique as the other Simply option — that baked texture. There was something here that was lacking, but the flavors were on point. You can eat a lot of these chips in one sitting, as they are pretty light, but only if you like spice. Buyer beware of the heat!
5. Sour Cream & Onion
I feel like the Sour Cream & Onion flavor of any chip brand is deeply divisive. There was a time in which this option was considered a wild flavor in the vast world of chips. Some people, like me, are here for this combination of flavors, while others forgo it altogether, thinking they are too bold and leave a bad aftertaste. When it comes to this combo, I don't think anyone does it better than Ruffles.
While not as bold and creamy as the Cheddar & Sour Cream option, these were still as good as I remembered them. They have a great onion flavor without being overpowering, and the sour cream comes in on the back end to cool that light heat that builds over time. I have no negative notes here.
Overall, Sour Cream & Onion is a strong chip choice in the Ruffles lineup. They are nice and light — more so than I remembered — and offer a great balance of tang and salt.
4. Smokehouse BBQ
I know I already told you I am not one for barbecue chips, but man — Ruffles really blew me away with their Smokehouse BBQ option. I am big enough to admit when I am wrong, and even though the Flamin' Hot version was a bust, these chips really got me.
Smokehouse BBQ has a strong smoky flavor, but it's not artificial tasting or smelling. The profile leans toward a chipotle base with a light sweetness to the bite, but after a few of these chips, those rich flavors linger and build. I couldn't eat more than a handful, but maybe that was a good thing after taste testing 12 bags.
I think these chips are worth a try, especially if you like barbecue flavors. They are smoky, delicious, and flavorful. But for me, they were too much. With that said, let's see who made it to the top three!
3. Jalapeño Ranch
Coming in third was my most shocking like of the bunch — Jalapeño Ranch. Honestly, I thought I'd hate these from one look at the package, but they ended up becoming a new personal favorite. These are the moments I live for while taste testing!
The Jalapeño Ranch chips were really light with a great kick when you swallow the bite. You get some ranch spices in there, but they aren't overpowering, and neither is the heat. While that heat does build over time, the ranch acts as a cooling agent, and all of those spices made me want to keep eating. Whoever invented this flavor really understood the assignment.
When it comes to Ruffles, there is a new favorite in town, and it goes by the name of Jalapeño Ranch. If you haven't tried these chips yet and you like some heat, you're missing out. Grab a bag, and let me know what you think!
2. Original
As I mentioned earlier, there is something to be said about simplicity. When simple is done right, you don't need pomp and thrill. This notion is absolutely true for Ruffles Original chips. They offer the perfect balance of taste, texture, and satisfaction.
Most potato chips on the market offer a greasy or oily mess while eating. What I adore about Ruffles is the fact that they've managed to create the perfect original potato chip flavor without that mess. The Original flavor has a great crunch, a clean potato taste, and a light and salty profile. They aren't overpowering in any way, and there is no bad aftertaste to be found.
I think this taste test proves that everyone should run out and enjoy my twenty-something girl dinner option. Make some ranch dip and grab a bag of Ruffles OGs. They are the perfect option for any dip type, and you can even go crazy and make a comfort food option like pulled pork nachos. You won't be disappointed!
1. Cheddar & Sour Cream
Typically, when I run my taste tests, I have at least one prejudice in mind. For this ranking, it was the Cheddar & Sour Cream option. This flavor has always been my favorite Ruffles chip, so I was interested to see where they would land on the ranking. I am happy to say, there is no better flavor on this list. My fav remains!
What's perfect about this flavor is that it tastes exactly as advertised. Within each bite, you can taste the cheese, the dairy, and how they seamlessly blend. While there are some other options out there that attempt to use a sour cream base, nothing compares to Ruffles. The foundation of this flavor is so creamy, but you never lose that crunch or the powdered cheddar flavor.
When it comes to Ruffles, Cheddar & Sour Cream is the champ. I have no notes and urge you to grab a bag today. These chips are the pinnacle of flavor. Don't believe me? Get snacking!
How I ranked the 12 flavors of Ruffles chips
For this taste test, Ruffles was kind enough to send me 12 of their top flavors to try out and rank. No store trips for this girl!
I started with the flavors that were more on the bland side, so I could get a better taste of each option before I blew out my palate with the spicy bags. After sampling them all, I went back into my favorites to really assess which chips should take the top spots. From flavor to texture to heat — all aspects were analyzed and ranked according to my own preferences, along with the balance of flavor profiles within each chip's recipe.