We Tried 12 Ruffles Flavors To See Which One Is The Best

There was a long stretch of time where enjoying a "girl dinner" in my twenties meant opening a packet of powdered ranch dip, a container of sour cream, and a bag of chips. Which chips? It was and always will be a bag of Original Ruffles. With their perfect crunch, large, grooved pieces that can hold a thick dip, and the right amount of salt, there is no better combination. Looking at grocery store shelves, it's clear I've been away from the world of chips for far too long, as I just learned about all the incredible flavors Ruffles now has to offer. I decided to look into 12 options to see which ones are worth the hype and which flavors are trying way too hard.

This taste test is all about flavor, and you won't be disappointed when it comes to this lineup. From savory to spicy and everything in between, I'm here to showcase the best of the best Ruffles has to offer in this ultimate ranking. Will my old reliables come out on top, or are there some new flavors in town stealing the show? Let's find out!