What You Need To Know About Eggo's Brand-New Waffle Flavors

While you could spend a weekend morning whipping up your favorite waffle recipe and dusting off the waffle iron, Eggo is always waiting in the freezer aisle to do the work for you. The brand has been around since 1935, when Frank Dorsa and his brothers created the brand out of their mother's kitchen.

Things blossomed astronomically for the brothers when they joined the Kellogg team in the 1970s, quickly becoming a national name and a household brand overnight. Today, Eggo still remains the best-selling frozen waffle in the United States. According to Statista, more than 50 million Americans indulged in the breakfast treat in 2020.

Since the brand's insurrection, Eggo's Homestyle waffles have remained consistent. But Eggo has also rolled out a long line of waffle flavors. The brand is at it again with some new releases just in time for spring, including a ready-to-eat liege waffle and a new flavor of waffle minis.