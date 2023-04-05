What You Need To Know About Eggo's Brand-New Waffle Flavors
While you could spend a weekend morning whipping up your favorite waffle recipe and dusting off the waffle iron, Eggo is always waiting in the freezer aisle to do the work for you. The brand has been around since 1935, when Frank Dorsa and his brothers created the brand out of their mother's kitchen.
Things blossomed astronomically for the brothers when they joined the Kellogg team in the 1970s, quickly becoming a national name and a household brand overnight. Today, Eggo still remains the best-selling frozen waffle in the United States. According to Statista, more than 50 million Americans indulged in the breakfast treat in 2020.
Since the brand's insurrection, Eggo's Homestyle waffles have remained consistent. But Eggo has also rolled out a long line of waffle flavors. The brand is at it again with some new releases just in time for spring, including a ready-to-eat liege waffle and a new flavor of waffle minis.
Say hello to spring with Eggo's new waffle lineup
To welcome the spring season, Eggo is releasing three brand-new waffle flavors, according to an April 5 press release. The first new flavor is the Chocolatey Chip Banana Waffle, a treat filled with a smattering of classic chocolate chips and fruity banana flavor. Next, there are the Berry Blast Mini Toast Waffles, filled with strawberry and blueberry flavors and perfect for dipping. Both of these treats will retail for roughly $3.59.
The last new addition is the Vanilla Bean Grab & Go Waffle, baked with pearl sugar and real vanilla. With a suggested retail price of $5.99, the liege-style waffle comes individually wrapped for extra ease — plus, there's no toaster needed.
These springtime creations take inspiration from some already well-established fan favorites. The brand has experienced consistent success in the past with its blueberry and strawberry flavors. Eggo's Grab & Go line also had a lot of success after it was introduced for the first time in 2022. Inspired by the Belgian street food, Eggo's liege waffles became a huge hit and have been rolled out in other flavors, such as buttery maple and strawberry. The new flavors will hit shelves later this month.