Planter's Nuts Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

When Planters was started in 1906, it was just two guys in Pennsylvania, roasting and selling peanuts. More than a hundred years later, this massively popular company makes just about any nut product you can think of, from trail mix to peanut oil. Still, no matter how far it expands from its humble roots, Planters' bread and butter (peanut butter, perhaps) is nuts. While the company's focus is still primarily on peanuts, of which Planters offers a head-spinning variety, its branched out to include options like cashews and almonds, offering customers an abundance of choice.

Along with embracing a wider assortment of nuts, Planters has also created some truly fun and wild flavors. Check out the snack aisle the next time you're getting groceries, and you'll see an embarrassment of riches when it comes to flavored nuts, with new options hitting the shelves all the time. Nuts just happen to be my favorite snack, so naturally, I felt compelled to try as many Planters flavors as I could get my hands on. Here are 10 different styles and flavors of Planters nuts, tasted and ranked, so you'll know which ones you should always have on hand when the snacking mood strikes.