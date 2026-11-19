9 Store-Bought Sugar Cookie Dough Mixes, Ranked Worst To Best
Few things hit the spot when you have a sweet tooth like a classic sugar cookie. These simple yet decadent drop cookies are made from just a few basic ingredients that deliver big flavor. They can be served as-is, with a heap of gooey frosting, or decorated to the nines with your favorite adornments, ready to become the focal point of a holiday care package.
While there are plenty of tips for making bakery-worthy sugar cookies at home, many of us don't have the time or energy to whip up a batch of scratch-made goodies on a regular basis. Not only are there too many mistakes you might encounter making sugar cookies from scratch, but carving out a couple of hours to do so requires a flexible schedule and a desire to park oneself next to a piping hot oven, two things many non-bakers refuse to do.
Enter the grocery store to the rescue. There are ample offerings at your local Walmart or Aldi that can deliver almost home-baked quality at a relatively affordable price in nearly half the time it would take to measure, mix, and bake the ingredients yourself. Among these are heavy hitters, like Betty Crocker and Pillsbury, as well as lesser-known brands, like My Better Batch. We bought, baked, and sampled as many as we could find so you know which to turn to the next time you are craving a quality sugar cookie.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
9. Bettergoods Chai Spiced Sugar Cookie Mix
When it comes to bougie foods you can find at Walmart, many of these come from the chain's Bettergoods brand of private-label products. These products are designed to be unique, chef-inspired, and somewhat more high-end, and this is often reflected in the unusually flavored renditions of classic dishes sold under the label. Its Chai Spiced Sugar Cookie Mix is no exception to this rule, and while it landed at the bottom of this ranking, this isn't necessarily a reflection of its quality so much as it is perhaps an identity crisis.
Retailing at $4.86, this holiday offering may be worthy of sampling if you enjoy highly spiced baked goods, but as a sugar cookie offering, it missed the mark. This cookie mix came with a separate package of cinnamon sugar, which was intended to be used as a coating for the cookies before they were baked. I coated half the cookies in the sugar, leaving the remaining ones as-is so that I'd have a fairer comparison with the other mixes, though this didn't do much to sway my final opinion of the cookies.
The texture of these was dense, almost like a cross between a muffin top and a chewy cookie. The taste was like a cross between a snickerdoodle and a gingerbread cookie. While I personally liked the spice combination, they could be overwhelming for some palates. And, no matter how they bill themselves, these aren't classic sugar cookies.
8. Hy-Vee Sugar Cookie Mix
Hy-Vee is among the regional supermarket chains many wish were national, and for good reason. Not only does it pride itself on offering "a helpful smile in every aisle," but the chain's proprietary brand of products often offers discounted versions of top-notch brand-name items that are as good (and in some cases better) in quality. While I have found this to be true time and time again, this wasn't the case here in the sugar cookie mix department.
The Hy-Vee Sugar Cookie Mix (which retails for $2.99) had a batter that was thicker than all the others I prepared. It was more like a cake batter than a cookie batter, dense and resistant to spreading as the cookies baked in the oven. What resulted was something that visually resembled a hockey puck. Though the taste was what you would expect of a classic sugar cookie, I couldn't get past the texture. It was intensely doughy, even though the cookies were visibly browned around the edges and thoroughly baked. Since I followed the baking instructions on the package to the letter, there was no reason for these to turn out the way they did; therefore, I had to rank them toward the bottom of the list.
7. Betty Crocker Sugar Cookie Mix
When it comes to iconic brands, Betty Crocker is hard to compete with. It began producing cake mixes in 1947 and hasn't looked back since. Perhaps this is why I was somewhat surprised to find these cookies near the bottom of this ranking. I expected more from a brand with that much experience.
From the get-go, I found the batter for this brand on the thick side and a tad grainy. Though they spread out evenly and baked uniformly, these cookies ended up being a tad dry and crumbly. The flavor wasn't much better. Not only was there a distinct synthetic aftertaste, but the cookie itself didn't feel especially well-balanced in flavor. It was almost as if the ingredients weren't uniformly spread out, despite the fact that I carefully ensured the batter was well mixed.
I even attempted to heat the cookie up in the microwave for a few seconds to give it a chance at a second life. This didn't improve the situation at all. Instead, it only accentuated the artificiality of the flavor. All in all, even though you can get a package of this sugar cookie mix for just $2.97, I likely would not recommend it if you are searching for soft, chewy sugar cookies with great flavor.
6. Miss Jones Baking Co. Sugar Cookie Baking Mix Gluten-Free
As someone who has relatives with Celiac disease, I have long been on the prowl for decent gluten-free baking options. Though I frequently bake cookies and such from scratch, sometimes having something on hand to prepare in a pinch when you know someone who needs to eat gluten-free is coming over is handy. That's why I was so eager to test out this sugar cookie mix from Miss Jones Baking Co.
The holiday exclusive mix, which yields 12 cookies, retails for $3.97. It comes together rather easily, though the batter is extremely starchy when prepared, something that is fairly common with gluten-free baked goods. This translated to baked cookies that were quite dense and crumbly, again, not entirely unexpected for a gluten-free item. That said, I enjoyed the aroma, which had a nutty smell akin to toasted rice, and the flavor was pleasant, not too sweet, and certainly serviceable.
What's more, when this cookie was heated in the microwave for just a few seconds, it became pliable and tender. While it never quite resembled the texture of a classic sugar cookie, the taste was there, and even if you didn't have to eat gluten-free, these cookies would be tasty enough to eat with a glass of cold milk.
5. Aldi Sugar Cookie Mix
Aldi's Sugar Cookie Mix is the budget winner of this bunch, costing just $1.99 per package. Considering its ranking smack dab in the middle of this list, it is a good mix to keep on hand if you want something budget-friendly in a pinch. That said, the cookie itself wasn't without its flaws.
First off, the batter was on the thick side, and while the baked cookies did spread out a bit and became uniform in size, the texture became dry and snappy, rather than chewy. No amount of microwave action rectified this situation, resulting in a subpar mouthfeel, which was a true shame, because the flavor of this cookie was dynamite. The underlying taste was almost reminiscent of the almond cookies you can find at any Chinese restaurant across the U.S., which is interesting because there is no almond in the ingredients list. Nonetheless, there was an underlying nuttiness that was quite appealing.
Perhaps if I were to purchase this cookie mix again, I'd err on the side of underbaking these to retain some semblance of chewiness. Otherwise, these cookies would be best used as the base for a trifle or as the foundation for an ice cream sandwich, where their sturdiness would actually be a benefit rather than a hindrance.
4. Best Choice Sugar Cookie Mix
Landing just shy of the top three in this ranking is the sugar cookie mix from the budget-friendly Best Choice brand. This mix retails for $2.99 per package, which yields 12 large cookies. What this mix does best is that the cookies came out the most evenly baked of the group, and for someone who spent more than a decade of her life as a professional chef, this kind of consistency is to be applauded.
The texture of these cookies once baked was a tad on the dry, crumbly side, but this was easily remedied with a spin in the microwave for a few seconds. The heated cookie softened just enough to yield a nice chewy texture. As for flavor, this cookie is sweet, but not cloying, and there isn't any artificiality to it.
Overall, while the cookies weren't the best we sampled, they were solid and reliable, something that I appreciate in a store-bought mix. I could easily see elevating these sugar cookies with a dash of sour cream to help bolster the moisture content and provide a nuanced flavor that would make them the perfect vehicle for a sweet buttercream frosting.
3. Pillsbury Sugar Cookie Mix
Another brand that has been around for a long time is Pillsbury. While many know the brand for its crescent rolls, it also has a line of baking mixes that are quite easy to use and yield perfectly good results. This sugar cookie is no exception, and it retails for just $2.86 per package.
While many of the other mixes I tested had batters that were quite thick, this one was on the thin side, spreading quite a bit in the oven, making it a challenge to bake the cookies evenly. This did not deter me, however, and I was able to bake the cookies to a perfect chewy consistency. The aroma of these cookies was distinctly that of powdered sugar, on the sweeter side, which in some cases may be unwelcome, but in this case made for a craveable cookie.
The taste was indeed sweet and rich. This is not a cookie for the faint of heart. You wouldn't be able to consume an entire baking sheet's worth in one sitting without getting a sugar rush or feeling a little queasy, but there is no denying the flavor is good. It's what one expects from a sugar cookie. That said, these are likely not the cookies you'd want to buy for your holiday cookie decorating party, as they will not withstand hefty decorations without disintegrating.
2. My Better Batch Classic Sugar Cookie Mix
At $6.99, the My Better Batch Classic Sugar Cookie Mix was the priciest of the bunch. That said, sometimes you pay for quality, and in this case, it showed. This cookie batter started off thick, but the cookies spread out quite thinly in the oven. They puffed up toward the end, but still remained on the svelte side.
The aroma of these cookies foreshadowed their flavor. They smelled almost savory, rather than sweet, with a hint of nuttiness. The texture of these cookies was on the firmer side, but they did have a discernible chew to them. Heating the cookies accentuated this chewiness, rendering them almost stick-to-your-teeth textured, but with a crunchy bottom that is sturdy enough to make these cookies great for decorating.
As far as the flavor, this was a nuanced cookie, with a less sweet taste that leaned more salty, but not in a bad way. In fact, this dash of saltiness actually makes these cookies more desirable for decorating with sweet toppings because they won't become overwhelmed and cloying in nature. All in all, I'd definitely snag a box of these if you are hoping to bake up some cookies this holiday season.
1. Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's Star Spangled Sugar Cookie Mix
As shocking as it was even to me, the winner of this ranking was Dolly Parton's Star Spangled Sugar Cookie Mix from the Duncan Hines brand. This cookie mix retails for a reasonable $3.99 a box, and while the package seemed gimmicky, the results were undeniable.
This cookie batter was almost soupy in nature after I mixed it together. When baked, the resulting cookies were ginormous, the largest of the bunch. Each one was about 2.5 inches in diameter, but they were quite thin and flat. The texture of these cookies was melt-in-your-mouth tender and chewy. Again, in some capacity, these were reminiscent of those Chinese almond cookies I mentioned earlier, but perhaps slightly softer.
As far as taste goes, there's no denying that these cookies were sweet, almost mouthwateringly so. While one might be tempted to blame the tiny blue and red star-shaped sprinkles in the batter, these were fewer and farther between than the image on the box portrayed, so they didn't notably impact the flavor or texture of the cookies. All in all, these were a dynamic cookie that Dolly herself would tumble out of bed and stumble to the kitchen for.
Methodology
This assortment of store-bought sugar cookie mixes was purchased from various grocery stores located in Central Illinois. I brought them home and prepared each of them according to the instructions listed on the back of the package on the same day, using eggs and unsalted butter purchased from Aldi for consistency's sake. I allowed each cookie to cool completely before sampling them in rapid succession, heating each in the microwave for comparison.
While my ranking wasn't specifically based on value, price is noted as a matter of reference. Overall impressions were made based on aroma, texture, and taste. Opinions are my own and are based on my experience as a professional chef and baker.