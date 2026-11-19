Few things hit the spot when you have a sweet tooth like a classic sugar cookie. These simple yet decadent drop cookies are made from just a few basic ingredients that deliver big flavor. They can be served as-is, with a heap of gooey frosting, or decorated to the nines with your favorite adornments, ready to become the focal point of a holiday care package.

While there are plenty of tips for making bakery-worthy sugar cookies at home, many of us don't have the time or energy to whip up a batch of scratch-made goodies on a regular basis. Not only are there too many mistakes you might encounter making sugar cookies from scratch, but carving out a couple of hours to do so requires a flexible schedule and a desire to park oneself next to a piping hot oven, two things many non-bakers refuse to do.

Enter the grocery store to the rescue. There are ample offerings at your local Walmart or Aldi that can deliver almost home-baked quality at a relatively affordable price in nearly half the time it would take to measure, mix, and bake the ingredients yourself. Among these are heavy hitters, like Betty Crocker and Pillsbury, as well as lesser-known brands, like My Better Batch. We bought, baked, and sampled as many as we could find so you know which to turn to the next time you are craving a quality sugar cookie.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.