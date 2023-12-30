13 Common Mistakes Everyone Makes With Sugar Cookies

Baking sugar cookies can be a big task, especially for beginner bakers. Sometimes, you might end up with cookies that are misshapen, undercooked, bland, or just messy overall. If you want to create stunning sugar cookies with an impressive taste and even more impressive look, you need to be aware of a few common mistakes to avoid when making them. Even if your sugar cookies usually turn out fine, there's still always room for improvement.

For instance, if you don't chill the dough long enough, it might be extremely soft and floppy when you transfer the cut-outs onto the tray, which is incredibly irksome. With the proper chilling method, you'll no longer have to deal with that. Or, maybe you unknowingly use the wrong kind of frosting, which makes decorating harder than it needs to be.

Whichever the case, there are many helpful techniques to avoid disappointment. Luckily, you can take advice from a professional baker who can guide you. With my extensive experience in baking sugar cookies, I can assist you in determining what exactly you should and shouldn't do when it comes to this type of baking project.