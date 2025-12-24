We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sugar cookies are a simple baked treat traditionally featuring a buttery, vanilla-based flavor profile and a very pale, golden coloring. Depending on the recipe, these cookies can be soft and chewy or hard and crispy. Thanks to their simplicity and customizability, sugar cookies are a popular choice for holiday menus or any event where a unique, delicious cookie is needed. From graduation celebrations and baby showers to birthday parties and even weddings, sugar cookies can be designed to fit exactly what you need. But have you ever noticed that the sugar cookies you purchase in bakeries taste a lot better than those you make at home? There's a reason for that.

During well over a decade spent working in bakeries, I made more sugar cookies than I could ever count. And, for even longer, I've made sugar cookies in my own home, where they take their place in my standard baking rotation alongside peanut butter cookies and four-ingredient fudge. Something I discovered while making millions (if not billions) of these simple treats is that, while the recipe is relatively simple, there are quite a few ways you can make them even better. These tricks are what set your homemade sugar cookies apart from those you find in bakeries.

If you're looking to elevate your baking game, you've come to the right place. From sugar swaps to professional techniques, today I share 10 tips for making bakery-worthy sugar cookies.