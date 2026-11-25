Mascarpone is a thing of beauty. Originating from the Northern region of Lombardy in Italy, this rich, thick cheese has a velvetiness and lusciousness that makes it irresistible and elevates any dish. While typically used in tiramisu and other desserts, mascarpone is just at home in savory dishes as it is in sweet ones, and can add heft and creaminess to pasta sauces and risottos or top bruschetta. For many, it's a must-have in their kitchen.

For others, though, it can be a rare purchase, partly because of its price. Good mascarpone can be not just hard to find, but very expensive, particularly in comparison to other creamy cheeses that could stand in just as well. Just as mascarpone can be used as a substitute in itself, alternatives can be used in place of the cheese in a lot of recipes — and sometimes, they can bring a new twist you might not otherwise get. These alternatives can often be more affordable, and you might find them to be a little more adventurous, too. Ready to try something new? Here are some of our favorite mascarpone alternatives, and how they compare.