Mascarpone Too Expensive? Make Your Own With Just 3 Ingredients

Mascarpone can be a bit on the pricier side. An 8 oz tub can cost around $7, which is almost twice as much as standard cream cheese. Also, finding ways to use up the remaining cheese once you're done making a specific dessert (most likely tiramisu) or a savory dish can be a struggle. To avoid spending a pretty penny on that costly carton of mascarpone, or worse, letting it go to waste, you can make it at home using just three ingredients: heavy cream, nonfat milk powder, and lemon. Yes, it's that basic. This way, you not only get the most bang for your buck, but you also don't have to fret about the quantity. Heavy cream on its own can work as the perfect substitute for mascarpone if you're looking for a cheaper and easier alternative. But if authenticity is what you're after, these three ingredients can get you there.

So how do you make it? Just whisk milk powder into heavy cream and heat this mixture for about ten minutes. Powdered milk should be a pantry staple anyway, given the number of ways you can use it, but it lends an extra dollop of lusciousness to your homemade mascarpone, the very quality it's known for. Once the two are combined, stir in lemon juice. The acidity thickens the milk, separating the curds from the whey. From there, it's simply a matter of cooking the curds a little longer before chilling the mixture in the fridge.