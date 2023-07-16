The Easy Step To Make Mascarpone A Perfect Heavy Cream Substitute

You know what's the worst? When you're diligently following a recipe that requires heavy cream only to discover you don't have any in the fridge. While some home chefs opt to make their own using butter and milk, this process isn't the optimal choice. As Delish explains, the blend of butter and milk doesn't perfectly match the consistency of heavy cream. Instead, if you have a tub of mascarpone in the fridge you were saving for tiramisu, you can use that as a more fitting substitute. It works so well because it's thick and fluffy, with a similar texture to heavy cream.

What exactly is mascarpone, you ask? It's an Italian cheese that's made by blending cream and vinegar or lemon juice. Although this is also how ricotta is made, mascarpone is much smoother and creamier. It's such a good heavy cream substitute because it has a similar fat content — mascarpone contains at least 44% fat (but up to 75%!) and heavy cream contains between 36% and 40% fat.

Not only can it be used as a cream substitute, but mascarpone can be even better to use in cooking than other heavy cream alternatives because it's both thicker and sweeter. Since mascarpone has a similar flavor profile to fresh cream and cream cheese, it works well in various sweet and savory recipes.