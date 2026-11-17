Love them or hate them, Keurig machines are a popular way to make coffee. Coffee enthusiasts might have their issues with them, but for the casual drinker, it's hard to beat the convenience of a hot cup at the press of a button. You may, however, encounter a less-than-warm cup of coffee, which usually comes down to one of two types of problems: Either user errors like incorrect modes and power sources, or machine issues such as mineral buildup and dirty needles.

Most Keurigs have a high-altitude mode that brews at cooler temperatures to offset the lower boiling point of water at elevations above 3,000 feet — below that, and your coffee will just be too cold. In most machines, this is activated before each cup by holding the brew button for a few seconds; don't do that. Others have temperature controls that can be adjusted downward. And one model, the K-Supreme Plus Smart, has a high-altitude mode in the settings menu which should be turned off.

Another potential problem is voltage. If a Keurig isn't getting enough power, it can malfunction in several ways, including lukewarm coffee. Incorrect power loads are a common reason why kitchen appliances should never be plugged into a power strip, including electric kettles, air fryers, and anything that generates heat. To make sure your Keurig generates enough heat, only ever plug it directly into a grounded outlet. With user error eliminated, the troubleshooting continues to machine problems.