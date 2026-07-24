5 Kitchen Appliances To Never Plug Into A Power Strip

A power strip can be a convenient addition to a kitchen. Some kitchens have a shortage of outlets, or poorly placed ones, and a power strip's extra functionality and flexibility can go a long way to fix that. But it can't do it all; there are several common kitchen appliances that should never be plugged into a power strip.

The reason for this comes down to wattage, a measurement of the power used by an electronic device, like a kitchen appliance. Most power strips are designed for a maximum wattage between 1,800 W and 2,400 W. That may sound like enough, but it's actually not recommended to exceed 980 W at any given time, regardless of the power strip's stated capacity. Considering that power strips often have multiple things plugged in at once, this limit is easy to accidentally exceed. Appliances like microwaves, electric kettles, and air fryers can melt power strips with their intensive energy needs, especially if they're sharing the power load with other devices. Blenders and refrigerators are also problems for power strips, due to the very nature of how each machine works.