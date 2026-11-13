5 Best Aldi Chocolate Finds Of 2026 (So Far)
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You don't need to scour pricey, fancy chocolatiers or specialty markets to get your chocolate fix. Some of the most decadent, high-quality, and tasty chocolate finds are hiding on Aldi's shelves. The chain's sweets strategy has been strong for some time, offering budget-friendly yet delicious options across its frozen, bakery, and snack sections. Customers say the grocery chain has some of the best chocolate bars. One of its secrets is that many of its private-label chocolate offerings are made in Germany, Belgium, and Austria.
And while Aldi's chocolate bars earn high praise, the store's offerings extend way beyond candy bars. In 2026, Aldi rolled out an irresistible assortment of chocolate confections from its bakery and snack aisles. From gourmet candies to spreads, rich cakes, and donuts, there are plenty of ways to satisfy your sweet tooth. We looked at shopper reviews across social media to find out which chocolates stood out this year. These five treats deserve a spot in your cart, so next time you're shopping at Aldi, treat yourself to one — or all — of them.
Choceur Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
In October 2026, Aldi introduced a dark chocolate version of its beloved Choceur peanut butter cups. The milk chocolate ones never last too long in my house; and I, like many fellow shoppers, think these sweet morsels of chocolate and peanut butter are superior to the name brand. In my opinion, the product's one downside is that the bags are too small! The dark chocolate peanut butter cups are also made by Choceur, an Aldi-exclusive brand that's based in Germany.
The company has been steadily churning out a variety of delectable confections, from strawberry yogurt-filled chocolate bars to dark chocolate-covered almonds, dark chocolate sea salt caramels, and cocoa bombs. Customers seem to agree that this latest addition to the lineup measures up to their milk chocolate companions. "They are just as good!" said one shopper on Facebook. "This is [not] a drill[.] RUN!"
Buy the 12-ounce bag of Choceur Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups at Aldi for $5.49.
Moser Roth Café Latte Fall Favorite Truffles
Fall arrived a little early at Aldi, giving coffee and chocolate lovers another reason to celebrate the season. This set of Café Latte truffles is made by Moser Roth, another European chocolate brand exclusive to the chain. Rolled out in August 2026 in the Aldi Finds section, these cute, autumnal sweets are filled with creamy chocolate and come in a 10-pack with three flavors: pumpkin spice, maple syrup, and marshmallow.
This shopper gave a full review of each truffle flavor on Reddit. "I love the Moser Roth chocolates[,] so I was so excited when I saw these!" they said. "I liked them overall. I love coffee flavor[,] so I personally loved that they all have coffee notes. [...] These are [...] super cute and fun."
Buy the Moser Roth Café Latte Fall Favorite Truffles at Aldi for $4.99.
Mattigan's Dubai Style Chocolate Spread
Dubai chocolate hasn't lost any of its popularity since it went viral in 2023 – and big brands, independent companies, and grocery chains continue to jump on the trend. Aldi has been riding that wave with a Dubai chocolate bar, a Dubai chocolate-flavored creamer, and this Dubai chocolate spread. Made by gourmet snack company Mattigan's, the spread features a rich swirl of nutty pistachio cream and smooth chocolate hazelnut cream, blended with a crunchy layer of kataifi.
This product took home the most innovative new product award in the gourmet confections category at the 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo. And while many shoppers are a little miffed at the price tag for a 7-ounce jar, most agree this spread is award-worthy. "I'm double-dipping; my husband [isn't] eating this, this is just [going to be for] me," said one YouTube reviewer. "It's good. I can see this selling out very quickly... I'm pretty sure I'm just going to eat it straight out of the jar." She wasn't quite sure what to use the sweet spread for, but we think it would be good paired with strawberries, as a dip for cookies or pretzels, or melted as a topping for ice cream.
Buy Mattigan's Dubai Chocolate Spread at Aldi for $5.99.
Bake Shop Chocolate Iced Donuts
Aldi has a variety of donut options, from mini to powdered, topped with sprinkles or the classic glazed. It also offers seasonal apple cider donuts, which we ranked as one of the best Aldi Finds to hit shelves in 2026. These chocolate iced donuts from the store's Bake Shop brand showed up back in June.
A simple but decadent layer of chocolate icing tops these cake donuts, and shoppers on Reddit can't seem to get enough. "I need to temporarily ban myself from the [bakery] section because these donuts are insane," said one commenter. "I've been on a search for good store-bought donuts for the last month or so. I like the full chocolate-covered ones[,] but these are so much better. They are so fresh and pillowy[.] The chocolate icing has nice coverage, not dry or flaky, and tastes great. Better than getting one from Dunkin' in my opinion."
Buy a six-pack of the Bake Shop Chocolate Iced Donuts at Aldi for about $4.50.
Bake Shop Chocolate Espresso Swirl Cake
Aldi pleased all chocolate and coffee lovers by rolling out this bad boy in October 2026. Made under its Bake Shop label, this 1-pound cake features a swirled dark chocolate espresso-flavored sponge cake with a rich mocha toffee icing. Cocoa, cocoa butter, and coffee powder give the treat its powerful, bittersweet, robust coffee flavor, while caramel and toffee balance it with added sweetness.
It would be perfect as an after-dinner treat or a midnight snack. Coffee lovers might even want to pair it with their favorite beverage in the morning for an extra decadent breakfast. Shoppers agree that this dreamy cake is as good as it looks. "Just got this today and it is delicious!" said one customer in the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community Facebook group. "Not too sweet[,] with a hint of espresso flavoring." Each container has about six servings.
Buy the Bake Shop Chocolate Espresso Swirl Cake at Aldi for about $4.49.