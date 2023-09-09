Aldi's Peanut Butter Cups Just Might Give Reese's A Run For Its Money

Reese's has long been the king of all peanut butter and chocolate treats, so much so that Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are one of America's most popular Halloween candies. However, in spite of this, according to a thread on Reddit, the Aldi version might just be even better. In fact, according to one Redditor, Aldi's peanut butter cups "are far superior to Reese's." Many other commenters in the thread agree, with some mentioning that Reese's Peanut Butter Cups seem to taste more fake, whereas the Aldi brand tastes like real chocolate and peanut butter.

So, could it be true that the Aldi brand version is actually better than Reese's Peanut Butter Cups? While the final answer probably boils down to personal taste, the Aldi iteration could be worth a try, considering that they ring in for $2.99 for a 12-ounce bag, whereas a 10.5-ounce bag of Reese's minis costs around $6.00.