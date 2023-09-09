Aldi's Peanut Butter Cups Just Might Give Reese's A Run For Its Money
Reese's has long been the king of all peanut butter and chocolate treats, so much so that Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are one of America's most popular Halloween candies. However, in spite of this, according to a thread on Reddit, the Aldi version might just be even better. In fact, according to one Redditor, Aldi's peanut butter cups "are far superior to Reese's." Many other commenters in the thread agree, with some mentioning that Reese's Peanut Butter Cups seem to taste more fake, whereas the Aldi brand tastes like real chocolate and peanut butter.
So, could it be true that the Aldi brand version is actually better than Reese's Peanut Butter Cups? While the final answer probably boils down to personal taste, the Aldi iteration could be worth a try, considering that they ring in for $2.99 for a 12-ounce bag, whereas a 10.5-ounce bag of Reese's minis costs around $6.00.
The argument for Aldi's peanut butter cups
Besides being sold for a better price, there is one main reason why chocolate fans might like Aldi's peanut butter cups more than Reese's Peanut Butter Cups — and it has to do with your preferred peanut butter to chocolate ratio. If you think Reese's Peanut Butter Cups don't have enough peanut butter, then the Aldi version might be just up your alley.
One review on YouTube described them as being creamier than Reese's. The candy critic also noted that Aldi's version is tall and skinny instead of wide and flat and contains smooth salted peanut butter instead of a gritty and sugary peanut butter filling.
Aldi Reviewer claims that the chocolates have become so popular that many stores have had a hard time keeping shelves stocked. However, the review-lead Aldi fan page also mentions that Aldi's peanut butter cup formula seems to have changed — and not necessarily for the better.
Not as good as they once were
According to Aldi Reviewer, the formula for Aldi brand peanut butter cups has changed multiple times, and, unfortunately, the current version is not as good as it used to be. While Aldi's peanut butter cups are still tasty, apparently, the recipe change has made them sweeter, whereas in the past, the chocolates were the perfect balance of salty and sweet. Aldi Reviewer's final verdict is that the peanut butter cups are now "just decent off-brand PB cups that don't bear a strong resemblance to Reese's" — which is definitely different from the glowing reviews on Reddit.
It is also important to note that Reese's Peanut Butter cups have a unique advantage: Nostalgia. When people think of peanut butter cups, the first product that comes to mind is usually Reese's, and many who have grown up with these chocolates hold Reese's as the gold standard. So, if you love Reese's and always have, you may not like the generic Aldi version simply because it isn't Reese's –- and that's okay!