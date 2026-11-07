10 Walmart Groceries Customers Buy Every Single Visit
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Walmart is a popular discount retailer with hundreds of locations across the United States and a huge selection of products — many of which come from the chain's top-rated grocery store private label, Great Value. Two other store labels — Marketside and bettergoods — also offer unique products under the store's branding umbrella. Fan favorites range from Walmart's frozen snacks to Great Value's shelf-stable packaged goodies and high-quality lunch meats to microwavable meals. The best options provide reliable quality and unrivaled convenience at affordable prices.
Shoppers claim some top products are as good as name brands but at a fraction of the cost. A select few even say certain Walmart groceries are better than name-brand options. While everyone's shopping list looks a little different, there are a few products that stand out across the board for their quality, affordability, or diverse range of applications. Pricing on these top products may vary, but those listed here are based on those of the Walmart in Woodbury, New Jersey. Without further ado, these are the groceries that Walmart customers swear by and toss in their carts during every single visit.
1. Great Value Classic Alfredo Pasta Sauce
For busy people who want to eat good pasta in a hurry, the Great Value Classic Alfredo Pasta Sauce is a grocery list constant. For less than $2, this sauce offers a delicious shortcut to any rendition of Alfredo you might want for supper — whether that's a creamy chicken Alfredo pasta recipe, a robust steak meal, or a walnut fettuccine alfredo. Customers rave about what a great flavor this pasta sauce has, which makes sense, since it's made with real cheese and no artificial colors or flavors.
Convenience and great flavor aren't the only things people love about this sauce. One happy customer on the Walmart website said, "I was genuinely impressed with this Alfredo sauce! Delicious, creamy, and every bit as good as the name brands that cost two or three times as much. With grocery prices these days, finding something this good for less is a win in my book!"
Great Value Classic Alfredo Pasta Sauce is $1.97 for a 16-ounce jar.
2. Marketside Chipotle and Monterey Jack Cheese Chicken Sausage
If you're a family who prefers to eat healthy but wants to do it affordably, Marketside is an excellent brand overall. While it's more expensive than the ultra budget-friendly Great Value label, Marketside is generally less expensive than higher-end health food brands — and this Marketside Chipotle and Monterey Jack Cheese Chicken Sausage is one excellent example. These sausages are a big win for anyone looking for lots of flavor with zero gluten, artificial ingredients, flavors, colors, nitrates, or nitrites.
These have become a staple for numerous Walmart customers. "We have been eating these several times a month since discovering them," one customer started. "Great flavor and makes an easy dinner that everyone will eat." People like how they get a burst of cheese in every bite and that the sausages don't shrink too much while cooking (so you actually get what you pay for). That's always a big win!
Marketside Chipotle and Monterey Jack Cheese Chicken Sausage is $5.28 for a 12-ounce package.
3. bettergoods Chocolate Sea Salt Granola
What's a trip to Walmart without grabbing a sweet and salty snack? This bag of Chocolate Sea Salt Granola from Walmart's bettergoods brand is made to satisfy in a way that feels indulgent but is relatively healthy. The pouch is resealable to keep things fresh, and the chocolate chips are made using Rainforest Alliance-Certified cocoa.
Each serving contains 29 grams of whole grains, 4 grams of protein, and 8% of your recommended dose of iron for the day. It's a great snack right out of the bag, you don't have to just eat it as-is. After exclaiming that this was their favorite granola, one reviewer went on to explain: "I break the clusters into bits by mashing it in the bag, then mix it into vanilla nonfat Greek yogurt or [a] vegan version, cover it, and let it soften for about half an hour to an hour minimum in the fridge. I think it's sublime."
bettergoods Chocolate Sea Salt Granola is $3.47 for an 11-ounce bag.
4. Freshness Guaranteed Pink Frosted Sugar Cookies
If you have peanut or tree nut allergies and need a quick dessert that's also safe, the Freshness Guaranteed Pink Frosted Sugar Cookies are a must-add to your grocery list. They're not only made in a completely nut-free facility, but they also don't contain any red 3, are shelf stable, and taste as good as they look.
People love how soft and tasty these cookies are, and some say they're just as good as similar products from other brands (but cheaper, in true Walmart fashion). One reviewer wasn't sure where to start in their praise of the product. "These Walmart bakery sugar cookies have been my go to comfort brand for years," they said. "I [love] that I can find them in any Walmart I visit. ... They're just like the sugar cookies momma baked every Christmas and now I can have them all year."
Freshness Guaranteed Pink Frosted Sugar Cookies are $4.17 for a 10 pack.
5. Marketside Baked Blueberry Streusel Muffins
Marketside Baked Blueberry Streusel Muffins are one of those products that can pull triple-duty in your week's menu. Eat them for breakfast, as a snack, or as a delicious dessert. Shoppers enjoy how soft, moist, fresh, and delicious they are. One review went into great detail on what makes these muffins so delicious: "The cake is soft and moist, with a generous amount of blueberry flavor throughout. The streusel topping adds the perfect sweet crunch and complements the blueberries beautifully."
These large muffins are packed with real blueberries in every bite and are conveniently portable for when you need to grab something to eat on the go. Of course, if you have a chance to sit down with them, these blueberry muffins are even better when warmed up in the microwave for a few seconds!
Marketside Baked Blueberry Streusel Muffins are $4.46 for a 4 pack.
6. bettergoods Vanilla Almond Milk
Are you one of those people who has one of the most common food allergies and therefore can't have dairy? You don't have to suffer through it and eat your cereal dry or settle for unappealing dairy-free alternatives. Plenty of people with dairy allergies, a dislike of cow's milk, or a preference for something lighter have turned to bettergoods Vanilla Almond Milk as their milk of choice, and they get a solid dose of calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin A in the process.
One enthusiastic customer had a lot to say about why they enjoy this Walmart private-label almond milk: "It has a smooth, creamy texture with a delicious hint of vanilla that adds just the right amount of flavor without being overpowering." They went on to suggest using it in cereal, smoothies, and coffee, as well as drinking it in a tall glass on its own.
bettergoods Vanilla Almond Milk is $2.54 for a half gallon.
7. Marketside Creamy Mushroom and Herb Soup
If you sometimes find yourself without time to make lunch, you should join the many Walmart customers who regularly buy the Marketside Creamy Mushroom and Herb Soup on their grocery runs. This fresh deli soup is packed with sliced mushrooms and can serve two people in just three to four minutes. Even better, the container is microwave-safe so you don't need to dirty any dishes unless you're sharing.
Customers highlight how decadent and easy to prepare this soup is. They also say it stays fresh for a long time and that it's hard to believe it isn't homemade. One Walmart customer said, "I was pleasantly surprised at how great the soup was. The mushrooms were fresh mushrooms and just the right amount. It had the perfect consistency. The flavor was amazing. I didn't need to add any seasoning or crackers. Great value and I highly recommend trying!"
Marketside Creamy Mushroom and Herb Soup is $3.47 for 16 ounces.
8. bettergoods Bronze Cut Fusilli Bucati Authentic Italian Pasta
With pasta being such a versatile food that's widely eaten across the United States (and in many other countries), this list of repeat-buy Walmart groceries wouldn't be complete without a box of dried pasta. Made in Italy and kosher, this bettergoods Bronze Cut Fusilli Bucati Authentic Italian Pasta will easily become a pantry mainstay. Use it to make a Mediterranean-style pasta salad, American goulash, or chicken alfredo.
After making a butternut squash mac and cheese, one shopper enjoyed the pasta so much they immediately added more to their online Walmart shopping cart. But that makes a lot of sense, since the bronze cut's texture is a little more rustic than most commercial pasta, so sauces tend to stick better to their surface — which means there's more flavor in every bite. That may be the same reason kids enjoy this fusilli just as much as adults.
Bettergoods Bronze Cut Fusilli Bucati Authentic Italian Pasta is $2.24 for a 16-ounce box.
9. Marketside Cheddar and Bacon Angus Beef Patties
You can join numerous other Walmart customers in skipping boring hamburgers when you start buying the Marketside Cheddar and Bacon Angus Beef Patties. Each all-beef patty weighs ⅓ pound, is gluten-free, and crafted with aged cheddar. Since they're individually quick-frozen, you don't have to make the whole pack at one time if you don't want to, which is super convenient and could potentially reduce food waste.
One dedicated shopper called these the best frozen patties they'd ever tried. "Great bacon flavor just built right into the burger. Obviously fresh ground beef burgers are going to be more tender and better quality but these aren't too far off and with the added convenience are maybe even a better choice in a lot of situations. I had been shopping around trying different kinds of frozen burgers and stopped once I found these because they were just that impressive for frozen patties."
Marketside Cheddar and Bacon Angus Beef Patties are $12.97 for six burgers.
10. Great Value Honey Graham Crackers
Great Value Honey Graham Crackers make an excellent quick snack that isn't too overwhelmingly sweet. You can eat them alone, with a bit of peanut butter, or crushed as a topping for homemade dark chocolate pudding. The crackers are kosher and contain 8 grams of whole grains per serving. They're also made without high-fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors and colors.
Shoppers enjoy these graham crackers mostly because they're more affordable than name-brand options, yet equally as good. On Walmart's website, shoppers rave about these crackers, like one customer who said, "I really like these graham crackers! They're a much more affordable alternative to the name brand, and I honestly can't taste a difference. I primarily use graham crackers for baking, so I don't see a reason to spend more when these work just as well." Another customer recommended layering the crackers into an eclair-style dessert with chocolate, Cool Whip, and vanilla pudding.
Great Value Honey Graham Crackers are $2.16 for a 14.4-ounce box.