9 Downsides Of Canned Frosting (And How To Fix Them)

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After baking a rich chocolate or delicious vanilla buttermilk cake to appease your sweet tooth, the dessert is far from done. Before you can call any cake truly complete, you have to figure out the frosting — it's literally the "icing on the cake," after all. Homemade options like American buttercream or cream cheese frosting are packed full of flavor, but they also take time to craft. Canned products were created to solve that issue, allowing you to frost your cake quickly without any extra prep. Pre-made options are convenient and affordable, but unfortunately that convenience comes at the cost of a product that's often far from perfect.

After working in the food industry for more than 15 years and spending a large portion of my life in bakeries before that, I've made (or seen others make) more frostings than I can count. While I love crafting them from scratch, I don't always have that kind of time, so I've used canned frostings in a pinch at home fairly frequently over the years. But one thing I never do is use store-bought frosting straight out of the can, because there are so many downsides to doing so. Downsides that can wreck your cake with flavor, textural, sweetness, or aesthetic issues. Thankfully, there are quick ways to fix these problems, so without further ado, here are nine downsides of canned frosting, with expert advice on how to fix them.