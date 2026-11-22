The last-place drink on this list and a Dunkin' beverage with a new hater is the Cocoa Mocha Latte, ringing it at $4.19 for a small. This drink is made with espresso, mocha swirl, and topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and hot chocolate powder. A small size drink is 300 calories, and I'm not sure how to feel about that. Be that as it may, I gave it a try — for science.

My number one gripe about this drink is the fact it didn't taste like coffee — at all. The best flavor comparison I can give you is a glass of hot milk with some sugar in it. I was wondering if the drink truly tasted this bad or if it was made incorrectly. Overall, I'm left utterly disappointed.

I'll concede that I can see this one working better as an iced drink. When I went to dump it down the drain, because there was no way I was going to finish it, I noticed all of that mocha swirl syrup stuck to the bottom of the cup, unmoving in any way, shape, or form. For the hot version, it simply didn't work, especially since there was no whip cream or any extra additions on top (I wasn't sure if they had been forgotten or if they had melted into the drink on my way home). Maybe try it cold, but buyer beware: This is hardly considered a "coffee" drink by nature.