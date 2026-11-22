12 Popular Dunkin' Coffee Drinks, Ranked Worst To Best
Coffee is the lifeblood of the masses, especially in the New England area, where your coffee drink of choice can say a lot about you. If you're a local, you undoubtedly know and/or frequent Dunks, aka Dunkin'. Dunkin got its start immediately following WWII in Quincy, Massachusetts, as a quick-service restaurant called Open Kettle, where founder Bill Rosenberg served a premium donut selection along with a solid cup of coffee. A few years later, he rebranded to Dunkin' Donuts, and from there, a legacy was created.
While you'll catch locals in shorts drinking iced coffees in the winter, this well-known chain has more than meets the eye when it comes to not only donuts, but some of the best chain donut shop coffee. I grabbed 12 of the shop's popular coffee drinks to see which you should try and which should be tossed in the trash. As a life-long Mass resident, I was truly surprised with my picks — especially first place. I know you will be, too!
12. Cocoa Mocha Latte
The last-place drink on this list and a Dunkin' beverage with a new hater is the Cocoa Mocha Latte, ringing it at $4.19 for a small. This drink is made with espresso, mocha swirl, and topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and hot chocolate powder. A small size drink is 300 calories, and I'm not sure how to feel about that. Be that as it may, I gave it a try — for science.
My number one gripe about this drink is the fact it didn't taste like coffee — at all. The best flavor comparison I can give you is a glass of hot milk with some sugar in it. I was wondering if the drink truly tasted this bad or if it was made incorrectly. Overall, I'm left utterly disappointed.
I'll concede that I can see this one working better as an iced drink. When I went to dump it down the drain, because there was no way I was going to finish it, I noticed all of that mocha swirl syrup stuck to the bottom of the cup, unmoving in any way, shape, or form. For the hot version, it simply didn't work, especially since there was no whip cream or any extra additions on top (I wasn't sure if they had been forgotten or if they had melted into the drink on my way home). Maybe try it cold, but buyer beware: This is hardly considered a "coffee" drink by nature.
11. Hot Dunkalatte
Maybe I hadn't been to Dunks in a few, or maybe I just order the same thing every time, but I had to Google what a Dunkalatte was to be sure it was a real thing. Fun fact: it is a real drink that was released in August of 2024 as a part of Dunkin's new fall additions at the time. This one features coffee milk, a New England staple, combined with espresso. I should have known I would hate this drink when the website says it embodies a milkshake vibe. Hard pass, and my ranking reflects those feelings.
The website also says this one is creamy, and they weren't wrong, the texture offering a silky smooth feel from start to finish. But the flavor was a no-go, offering up something that tasted like straight syrup — maple syrup, oddly enough. This was another drink that was too sweet with no coffee flavor to be found.
If you do want to try this one, a small will run you 210 calories and $4.39 from your wallet. I'd keep reading, though. The iced version is different, and there are an array of better drinks to enjoy.
10. Iced Caramel Craze Signature Latte
Up next on the do-not-drink portion of this list is the Caramel Craze Iced Signature Latte. When I ordered this drink, I knew what I was getting, so I prepared myself for the onslaught of sugar.
This signature drink features espresso, milk, and caramel swirl topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar topping. This one is $4.79 for a small and 300 calories to boot. It was a good-looking drink, but the flavor was not for me.
Overall, this one tasted like milk — sugared milk — in the worst way possible. I get that this can happen with a latte, but the flavors here just didn't jive. I didn't really taste caramel, but I did get some of that cinnamon flavor. As for coffee, I didn't taste one note. If you like sugar-milk, go for it. If you want an actual coffee drink, keep reading.
9. Iced Macchiato
Placing ninth is Dunkin's Iced Macchiato, and I will say, she's a looker. This one featured milk topped with two shots of espresso served over ice, a super traditional drink within the realm of coffee. The Macchiato is on the healthier side for Dunkin' drinks with only 80 calories spent on a small — plus $4.69 from your wallet. The taste? That's another story.
While macchiatos aren't my thing, I know what they should taste like, and this wasn't it. This version is watery milk with some coffee flavor in the background. That's it. That's the tweet.
There isn't much else to say about Dunkin's Iced Macchiato except it's not worth the price. You're better off getting a plain coffee or even a latte to add some flavor. Maybe it's the milk brand. Maybe it was a bad batch of coffee, but you really can't judge a book by its cover when it comes to this drink.
8. Iced Dunkalatte
As promised, the iced version of the Dunkalatte made it further up this list, placing eighth out of 12 drinks. However, we are still in the never-again part of this ranking, so don't get your hopes up too high. Like its hot counterpart, the Iced Dunkalatte features coffee milk mixed with espresso, then it's poured over ice. For this option, Dunkin calls it a "milkshake on the rocks." Ick. A small will cost you $4.89 and 210 calories.
The Iced Dunkalatte was far better than the hot version, as it's clear the ice helped soften the blow from all that sugar. It's still very sweet, but it had a more balanced sip from the melting ice. It's as if you put too much sugar and cream in your coffee, and you're stuck with that drink for the rest of the morning. However, I know some folks like that, and there's no judgment from me. If this sounds like you, definitely give this version a try.
7. Iced Butter Pecan Swirl Iced Coffee
From this point on, we enter the realm of drinkable coffee, meaning I would order these options again. They may not all be favorites, but they are tasty, and I didn't hate taking a second sip of each.
Placing seventh is the Butter Pecan Swirl Iced Coffee, ringing in at $3.19 for a small, but the calorie count depends on how you make it. The coolest thing about this drink is that fans petitioned Dunkin' to make it a permanent addition to the menu. With that said, if you're ordering from the app, you won't find this drink anymore, but you can order it at the window or easily order online by selecting an iced coffee with cream and butter pecan syrup (plus any extras you'd like).
The butter pecan foundation has a nice flavor to it. It's sweet but it doesn't taste like pure sugar, and it goes down smooth — almost like a buttered rum cocktail. What I appreciated with this mix was that you can taste the coffee notes, too. If you like some added flavor and sugar in your coffee without it being too much, this nutty option is a solid choice, although the rich buttery taste might not be for everyone.
6. Hot Original Blend
While sweet drinks are fun, there is something to be said about a solid cup of black coffee, and from day one, that's a large part of what Dunkin' has always been about — tasty donuts to dunk in a robust cup of coffee. The brand uses high-quality arabica beans that are ground fresh every day. A hot small Original Blend will run you $2.59 and only cost you 5 calories. You really can't go wrong with a caffeine kick from a cup of plain joe first thing in the morning.
As far as coffee goes, I am somewhat of a snob, but I don't have a problem with Dunks. The Original Blend tastes like a medium roast that's stronger at the front of the sip and leans watery at the end. It did leave a bitter taste in my mouth, but it didn't taste burnt or musty in any way. This one is truly about preference. With a little sugar and some cream, I think it's a pretty good sip, but it's a little harsh when sipped black.
5. Iced Original Blend
Following its hot counterpart, placing fifth is Dunkin's Original Blend Iced Coffee. This one will cost you $3.19 for a small and only 5 calories without any additions. These are the same beans used to brew the hot Original Blend, so we're still working with arabica beans ground and brewed fresh every day. Then, the coffee will be left to cool before it's poured over ice.
I, like many New Englanders, drink iced beverages year-round, so it's no wonder I'd pick the iced Original Blend over the hot. I think the sip is far smoother in its iced form, but you still get the same strong coffee notes. And for some reason, even though it's over ice, it doesn't have that watery taste that the hot version had. Maybe I'm just partial, but even though it isn't particularly unique, this is a drink I'd get again and again — especially with two pumps of French vanilla syrup and one cream.
4. Cold Brew (with sweet cold foam)
A cold brew is always my go-to drink no matter where I am, so I'm not surprised Dunkin's Cold Brew with the addition of its sweet cold foam broke into my top five. A small will cost you $4.49 and 90 calories, which hovers around average, in the grand scheme of things.
The brand's cold brew is made by steeping its signature dark roast blend in cold water. The ground coffee sits in the cold water for at least 12 hours to extract all the flavor and richness from the beans with minimal acidity. Dunkin' claims there are notes of dark chocolate in there, and I would have to agree. It's rich, bold, and a touch bitter.
While the cold foam didn't fully make it home and through the picture process without melting into the coffee, it was still a solid sip. The cold brew is really smooth, and the sweet notes from the cold foam (that had an almost candy-like flavor) aren't too overpowering like the syrups or straight sugar, although it could have been a touch sweeter. This is definitely my go-to Dunks drink and will remain that way moving forward.
3. Hot Macchiato
I'm odd when it comes to coffee. I either want a plain espresso or something weird with flavored foam and syrup, but there is a line when it comes to sugar and whipped cream. With this in mind, I was surprised at my third place pick: Dunkin's Hot Macchiato. A small costs $4.09 and contains 80 calories.
Unlike the iced version, this hot coffee worked for me, featuring creamy milk topped with two shots of espresso. This sip was really smooth and, as advertised, truly creamy. It was lighter on the coffee flavor than the iced version, but it's still there — a great balance of dairy and espresso. There were no bitter notes or bad aftertastes to be found. I don't have many notes for Dunkin's Hot Macchiato. Each sip was solid. It placed third because there were a few other drinks I simply liked more. Let's check them out!
2. French Vanilla Swirl Iced Coffee
The runner up on this list is another "secret menu" option, known as the French Vanilla Swirl Iced Coffee. This one features Dunkin' Iced Coffee with French vanilla swirl syrup and cream. It's a delightful sip.
You can order this one at the window or hack it on the Dunkin' app under the Iced Coffee tab, just like the Butter Pecan drink. A small will run you $3.19, but the calorie count is dependent upon your specific choice of additions. This picture is also a reminder that the app defaults to medium, so make sure you consciously select your preferred size if you want a small or a large.
Could I drink this every day? Absolutely not, but there is something about Dunkin' French vanilla that I simply love. This one wasn't too thick or syrupy, but I'd definitely only order two pumps of the flavor next time — three is just too much. The cream balances out the other flavors, offering a silky smooth sip that's not too sweet, while keeping that coffee flavor in the forefront. Over ice, it steals the show as a balanced, coffee-forward drink.
1. Hot Cappuccino
If you had paid me to predict the outcome of this ranking, I would have never in a million years believed I would rank the brand's Hot Cappuccino as the number one drink — for a million reasons. First, it's a drink I rarely order. Second, I don't think "cappuccino" when I think of Dunkin'. That should tell you a few things about how good this coffee drink was. A small will cost you about $3.79, and it contains 80 calories.
The drink is made with frothy espresso then blended with steamed milk, offering a thick layer of creamy foam on top. The texture and taste were both really smooth, but you never lose the coffee flavor under the foam. I didn't taste any bitterness either. It's a balanced drink. It leans a little too dairy for my particular preferences, but a first place pick is a first place pick — the Dunkin' Hot Cappuccino deserves it. This is one that espresso fans and creamy, sweet drink lovers alike are sure to fall in love with.
How I ranked 12 popular drinks from Dunkin'
For this taste test, I used the Dunkin' app to pre-order all of my drinks, which meant I took a quick ride to my local store, grabbed my haul, and enjoyed the cornucopia of caffeine at my house. I started tasting the drinks that had less sugar and frills first to not blow out my palate. From there, I worked my way up to the more wild creations, filled with syrups and drizzles.
When it came to ranking, I focused on the coffee flavor first, along with the balance of all the additions. My goal was to find a solid sip, but that sip couldn't simply be sugar and creative concoctions. There had to be more, and that more is always the actual coffee. Prices listed reflect those at my local Dunkin' and will vary by location.