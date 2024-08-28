Review: The Dunkalatte Highlights Dunkin's New Fall Coffee Additions
August 28 is one of the most anticipated days of 2024 for Dunkin' fans, as it's the day the fall menu returns. To make it even better, in addition to long-time fan favorites like the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Muffin, Pumpkin Cake Donut, and MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats, there are two new exciting options available for fall 2024: the Dunkalatte and the Almond Spice Coffee. These drinks made their debut, and I was lucky enough to try them on launch day.
Although WWII jump-started the Massachusetts-based chain, Dunkin' has only expanded to some parts of the country in the past decade or so. That said, the location nearest my Texas home is never that busy. But today, it was bursting at the seams with customers grabbing up the treats on the fall menu. One of these drinks wowed me so much I was tempted to walk straight back up to the counter to get another one to enjoy. The other was just OK, although I wonder if I just got a badly brewed cup or if it's always plain. Luckily, although both drinks were sweet, and definitely had plenty of sugar in them, I don't think either earned a spot among the unhealthiest drinks you can order at Dunkin'. Here's what I liked (and disliked!) about both of Dunkin's new fall coffees.
Pricing and availability for the Dunkalatte and Almond Spice Coffee
The Dunkalatte and Almond Spice Coffee are available nationwide as of August 28, 2024. There is no word yet about the menu's availability at international Dunkin' locations. Each drink comes in three sizes: small, medium, and large. I ordered a small Dunkalatte for $4.29 plus tax and a small Almond Spice Coffee for $2.29 plus tax. The bigger sizes are not too much more expensive. If you don't often drink at Dunkin', keep in mind that a small here is more akin to a medium at other national coffee chains, like Starbucks.
The drinks are likely to be available until Dunkin' launches the chain's holiday menu in 2024, which is typically at the beginning of November. So if you are very excited about trying these new additions, it's better to make the trip to the coffee shop sooner rather than later, in case you find a new favorite and need plenty of time to enjoy it. However, since the Dunkalatte is not technically fall-themed, there is a possibility it could stick around longer.
What Dunkin's Dunkalatte tastes like
This is a coffee for people who don't like coffee. But if you love coffee, you'll love Dunkin's Dunkalatte, too. However, if you've always wanted to get on the iced coffee craze, but just couldn't — this drink is the perfect entry point. I even had a non-coffee drinker take a sip to make sure, and she was surprised at how much she enjoyed it. It tastes like a mocha milkshake, just a bit thinner in texture. The coffee flavor is there, but quite faint. What replaces it is a smooth, rich, creamy flavor that I couldn't get enough of. It was hard to take small sips to contemplate the flavor because it was so good. All I really wanted to do was gulp it down and get another one as soon as possible.
Imagine if someone took chocolate milk, whipped cream, and a touch of coffee and blended it all together; that's what this drink tastes like. While all of these flavor notes are included, each is just subtle enough not to be overwhelming. The employee who served me confirmed that Dunkin's Dunkalatte uses a coffee-flavored milk as the treat's base, which is then mixed with espresso. Because of this, you can't get the drink with other milks, such as almond milk or other non-dairy milks, as the dairy is pre-mixed. However, for those who enjoy dairy, you can't get much better than this. This drink earns a five out of five rating, and I would definitely order it again.
What Dunkin's Almond Spice Coffee tastes like
The first thing I noticed about the new Almond Spice Coffee was how good it smelled. The almond and pumpkin flavors were strong, and I couldn't wait to take my first sip! Unfortunately, the smell is where the magic mostly stops for this drink. Although the spice flavoring in the drink was pronounced, which I enjoyed, the coffee flavor was flat and watered down. This could be a fluke at my location, as perhaps the coffee just wasn't brewed as strongly today. However, it negatively impacted my enjoyment of the drink. It comes with almond milk, meaning it isn't as creamy as the coffee I typically prefer, but if you would like to swap this out for the milk of your choice, the barista confirmed that you could.
This drink can come iced or hot. I ordered it hot, as I typically enjoy hot coffee first thing in the morning. However, I will say that drinking hot coffee when it's still 90 degrees Fahrenheit outside isn't the best. Until fall weather arrives in earnest, it's probably best to stick with the iced option. I would give this new addition to the Dunkin' Fall menu a three out of five. The pumpkin and almond spiced aspects were OK, but the weak coffee flavor means I likely won't order it again.
Final thoughts on the new Dunkin' drinks
I always look forward to the fall menu items at Dunkin'. It's even more exciting that the coffee chain has new options to choose from this year, in addition to the classic pumpkin spice favorites. When thinking about these two drinks, I had two main conclusions.
The first is that the Dunkalatte was so delicious that I hope it stays on the menu all year round. I got a small, but it was sized so generously that at first, I thought the barista had actually given me a medium. It's great value for its price and flavor. I can't wait to go and have another one!
The second is that the Almond Spice Coffee wasn't as fabulous as I had hoped. Much like the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai from the Starbucks fall menu, the drink might be a great option for dairy-free customers to get into the fall spirit. However, the coffee taste was much too weak for the drink, making it nothing special for me. Perhaps it would have been stronger or have a deeper taste on another day, or at another location, yet consistency is important to me. On launch day, the coffee should have been at its best. Overall, these are two creative options from Dunkin', and I look forward to the other fall treats that the chain creates in years to come.