Review: The Dunkalatte Highlights Dunkin's New Fall Coffee Additions

August 28 is one of the most anticipated days of 2024 for Dunkin' fans, as it's the day the fall menu returns. To make it even better, in addition to long-time fan favorites like the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Muffin, Pumpkin Cake Donut, and MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats, there are two new exciting options available for fall 2024: the Dunkalatte and the Almond Spice Coffee. These drinks made their debut, and I was lucky enough to try them on launch day.

Although WWII jump-started the Massachusetts-based chain, Dunkin' has only expanded to some parts of the country in the past decade or so. That said, the location nearest my Texas home is never that busy. But today, it was bursting at the seams with customers grabbing up the treats on the fall menu. One of these drinks wowed me so much I was tempted to walk straight back up to the counter to get another one to enjoy. The other was just OK, although I wonder if I just got a badly brewed cup or if it's always plain. Luckily, although both drinks were sweet, and definitely had plenty of sugar in them, I don't think either earned a spot among the unhealthiest drinks you can order at Dunkin'. Here's what I liked (and disliked!) about both of Dunkin's new fall coffees.