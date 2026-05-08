6 Donut Chains That Serve The Best Coffee, According To Customers
Coffee has become such a contentious subject. Where are the beans from? How are the coffee beans processed? How do you take it? What's your go-to shop? The answers can spark instant connection or wild debate. With the rising cost for a cup of coffee, this commodity has become something of a luxury in most places, making it easy to see why consumers have such strong opinions on the matter. While high-end cafes are a fun treat, they aren't realistic when it comes to an everyday purchase. Enter: Donut shop coffee. For this one, we took a look at the best donut chains that serve the best coffee according to customers.
There is something to be said about donut shop coffee, and we're not talking store-bought donut shop blends. We're talking about the local institutions that are decades old and born from a dream. First, the price point is typically lower than your average coffee shop. You're not getting overcharged at the majority of these chains. Second, who doesn't want a donut for breakfast? Each of these spots offers the perfect pairing with every visit.
From influencer hype on Instagram and TikTok to deep dives in Reddit threads, we took to the interwebs to find the best coffee options to help your wallet and satisfy your palate. Let's take a look and see how you can balance your budget with a great cup of coffee that guarantees a stellar donut pairing.
1. Shipley Do-Nuts
Is this the hidden gem of donut shop coffee? Influencers think so, and there are a LOT of them. Founded in Houston, Shipley Do-Nuts now has over 380 locations. The roots here run strong, as this local donut shop was founded in 1936 toward the end of the Great Depression. The focus was hand-cut donuts, and that dream has evolved to something so much greater.
While the donut menu featuring 63 varieties is impressive, the coffee holds its own within the pantheon of sweet treats. Unlike some of the other donut shop coffees with a lot of pomp and frill, Shipley is focusing on getting the classics right. Americanos, cold brew, cappuccinos, lattes, this brand creates a cup of Joe that is simple and delicious.
When it comes to a favorite, it seems the Vanilla Cold Brew is the star. It's so good, it's catching the attention of non-coffee drinkers, too. This spot is also offering some of the cheapest prices on the list at under $4 for an iced coffee. Taste and savings? Yes, please!
2. Tim Hortons
Canadian-born Timmies has shifted its massive donut chain into the states, and with it comes an array of sweet treats, breakfast sammies, and of course, coffee. Said to be Canada's version of Dunkin', this brand has a loyal following. The first Tim Hortons opened in 1964. Today, they have over 4,800 locations. That is a wild stat compared to the rest of this list!
TikTok influencer lifewithgill says Timmies is "better than Starbucks" when it comes to its cold brew. This is a bold statement, but she's not the only one. The chain is consistently releasing new items, too, which means there is always something new to try. Butter Pecan Iced Coffee, Caramel Crunch Iced Cappuccino, protein lattes — yeah, they have a little bit of everything.
But, you can't go to this iconic chain without trying the famous Iced Capp. This one features a signature blended frozen coffee with whipped cream topping. Just like in the states, it doesn't matter how cold it is. There is always time and space for an iced drink, even in the winter months.
3. Dunkin'
They say America runs on Dunkin', and folks in the Northeast live and die by that tagline. But, Dunks has expanded across the U.S., offering an array of "regular" coffees and an ever-changing mix of fancy drinks and delicious treats to those beyond the New England border.
The first Dunkin' Donuts location opened in Quincy, MA in 1950, as an extension of the original Open Kettle restaurant. What started as a "time to make the donuts" shop has evolved into a nationwide phenomenon. While the homemade donuts were a big deal, founder Bill Rosenberg called it Dunkin' because you dunk those donuts into his premium coffee. And, so a legend was born.
The Dunkin' fact we were most surprised to learn? The company is certified with the Rainforest Alliance. Yeah, don't let that tough Massachusetts reputation get in the way. It's also crazy to hear WWII jumpstarted Dunkin' Donuts, but that's a story for another day. You can buy an original hot coffee made with 100% Arabica beans, or try one of its classic options, like a cappuccino or a latte. And, don't forget to customize any of the drinks on the menu. However, don't sleep on its creative innovations, like the Cookie Butter Latte and the Banana Shaken Espresso. This isn't your grandma's coffee shop, and the more creative the brand gets, the more non-Dunks customers are turning to this iconic chain.
4. Honey Dew Donuts
A Dunkin' rival in the New England area, sides are definitely taken when it comes to the Honey Dew chain. From a local coffee shop that opened in Mansfield, MA in 1973 to over 120 locations, 45 years of greatness shines in every bite and sip.
These are not your average donuts. While Honey Dew franchises vary, some locations offer an incredible array of designs and custom artwork. The coffee reflects that creativity. Grab a S'mores Cold Brew, an Iced Caramel Latte, or keep it classic with a hot black. You don't always have to lean fancy, especially if you're pairing it with a bougie donut.
Honey Dew is also known for a larger selection of permanent flavors that other donut shops only keep seasonally, like their Pistachio Cold Brew. Locals rate this one a 5/5. They still have seasonal options, so head over and check out the current offerings. There really is something for everyone here. You can also purchase its signature house blend online at places like Amazon and through some local grocery chains. But, hey, what's the fun in that? Head to your closest Honey Dew and take in the charm (and a donut).
5. Duck Donuts
This one isn't as well known as some of the other donut shop chains, and it's a newer kid on the block, but Duck Donuts holds its own when it comes to donuts and coffee. Founded in 2007 in Duck, North Carolina (you can see where the chain got it's name), owner Russ DiGilio saw a missed opportunity in the area by way of sweet treats and great coffee. He decided to do something about it. What started as a dream turned into something far greater.
Duck Donuts has an array of locations across the country, along with duck trucks and new storefronts popping up this year. Speaking of locations, this chain isn't like the others. You can grab a cozy seat in one of its stylish cafes, and enjoy a mug of your favorite coffee with a pastry or breakfast treat. That doesn't mean you can't grab and go, but Duck stands apart from the crowd with that local coffee shop feel without the price gouging.
The iced coffees and cold brew are definitely a favorite, say the influencers. Grab a cup, along with a made-to-order donut. It seems this option is the best of all worlds — aesthetic, taste, and price.
6. Top Pot Doughnuts
Seattle knows how to do coffee, so it's no surprise that Top Pot Doughnuts made it into this list. Founded in 2022 by two brothers, this newer chain already has 15 locations and counting. It's become known for it's handmade donuts and house-roasted coffee. This chain offers 40 different varieties of donuts daily, boasting high quality treats and stellar service.
Speaking of coffee, this isn't your average cup of Joe. Top Pot created a flagship coffee, called The Foundry Blend, that you can enjoy in-house or to-go. This medium roast has beans sourced from Ethiopia, Guatemala, and Colombia, and promises a smooth sip.
But, don't get deterred thinking this is just another pretentious coffee shop. This company loves its coffee, and it loves getting creative. Check out the "fancy drinks" board for fun concoctions, like an Ovaltine Latte or a Sproda. However, with this innovation and craft comes a price tag. Locals say it's worth it, but be prepared for a higher bill. If quality is your thing, you won't be disappointed.