It should come as no surprise that Dairy Queen has the menu advantage in variations on soft serve treats. Dairy Queen's origins are inextricably linked to the actual invention of soft serve, and in fact, the company didn't make its foray into savory food items until the 1950s. In a point for McDonald's, the specialization of Dairy Queen is reflected in the price of its soft serve products. While the vanilla cones at each restaurant are about the same, a Dairy Queen Blizzard is going to run you as much as $6.29, while a McDonald's McFlurry maxes out at $5.59 (depending on location).

McDonald's is the polar opposite; the brand actually got its start in 1937 as a barbecue restaurant. McDonald's didn't start offering soft serve cones until 1956, and the titular McFlurry didn't hit U.S. locations until the 1990s (it's had quite the evolution since then). However, it doesn't seem like soft serve has been a big priority menu item for McDonald's, especially since its machines are infamous for breaking down. What this means is that Dairy Queen attracts customers who prioritize sweet treats and desserts, while McDonald's customers come for the hot food options and are more likely to add dessert as an afterthought. Both franchises have hosts of die-hard fans who will swear by one or the other — just ask Reddit — but at the end of the day, it's all frozen dairy dessert.