The Difference Between McDonald's And Dairy Queen Ice Cream
It would take ages to cover the pros and cons of every fast food soft serve option. Luckily, according to statistics from real fast-food fans, there are two stand-out competitors: McDonald's and Dairy Queen. So what are the differences between these two giants of frozen dairy treats?
It all comes down to milkfat content. Dairy Queen soft serve carries a higher fat content, creating a richer flavor and a creamier mouthfeel — in some places, DQ soft serve can legally be called ice cream! That's right: most soft serve does not meet the legal definition of ice cream. For a product to be called "ice cream," it must be 10% milkfat or higher. Most soft serve, including McDonald's, sits at around 5% milkfat, earning the label "frozen dairy dessert." There are more differences, too — let's get into it!
How do these two dessert menus compare?
If you've read our ranking of 12 fast food soft serves, you might have noticed the disparity between McDonald's soft serve at No. 9 and Dairy Queen at No. 3. It's true that if you're getting a plain vanilla cone, McDonald's won't satisfy like Dairy Queen, but you'd be making a serious mistake not to try the many dessert options available from both businesses. McDonald's, as the less specialized competitor, only has five or six soft serve menu items (depending on your location), while Dairy Queen — which got it's start as an exclusively dessert-based brand — has over 29 options.
The flagship treat at McDonald's is the McFlurry, which comes in M&M's and Oreo flavors, plus the occasional seasonal addition. On Team Dairy Queen, however, the Blizzard boasts six candy flavors, five signature creations, and the seasonal variations of four potential limited-time flavors. Read up on some of the options with our ranking of 8 different Blizzard flavors. Dairy Queen's extensive dessert menu also offers five sundae flavors (as opposed to McDonald's two), a banana split, parfait, and original creations like its Cupfections and Dilly Bars. In fact, one of the defining menu items at McDonald's isn't soft serve at all — its Baked Apple Pie, which has a surprisingly long history, is a nostalgia-filled customer favorite. Could this lack of frozen dairy menu items be a reflection of the difference in quality between McDonald's and Dairy Queen soft serve?
Dairy Queen has a longer dessert history
It should come as no surprise that Dairy Queen has the menu advantage in variations on soft serve treats. Dairy Queen's origins are inextricably linked to the actual invention of soft serve, and in fact, the company didn't make its foray into savory food items until the 1950s. In a point for McDonald's, the specialization of Dairy Queen is reflected in the price of its soft serve products. While the vanilla cones at each restaurant are about the same, a Dairy Queen Blizzard is going to run you as much as $6.29, while a McDonald's McFlurry maxes out at $5.59 (depending on location).
McDonald's is the polar opposite; the brand actually got its start in 1937 as a barbecue restaurant. McDonald's didn't start offering soft serve cones until 1956, and the titular McFlurry didn't hit U.S. locations until the 1990s (it's had quite the evolution since then). However, it doesn't seem like soft serve has been a big priority menu item for McDonald's, especially since its machines are infamous for breaking down. What this means is that Dairy Queen attracts customers who prioritize sweet treats and desserts, while McDonald's customers come for the hot food options and are more likely to add dessert as an afterthought. Both franchises have hosts of die-hard fans who will swear by one or the other — just ask Reddit — but at the end of the day, it's all frozen dairy dessert.