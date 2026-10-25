9 Things Applebee's Employees Know That Diners Don't

All restaurants have their secrets. Applebee's is no exception. On the surface, the casual dining chain may not seem mysterious: Every now and again, it might drop a slightly out-there menu item, but for the most part, Applebee's sides, entrées, and desserts are as straightforward as they come. Applebee's tries to be appealing to as many people as possible, and this gives its menu and overall offer a real openness.

However, Applebee's employees understand appearances can be deceiving — and there are a fair few things they know about its operations and preparation methods they don't readily tell customers. Many of these relate to how those straightforward meals were prepared in the first place. You may not have suspected everything from your soups to your drinks may be prepared in advance, for example, but Applebee's workers are all too aware of that fact — and they also know which menu items you should avoid ordering in the first place.

These folks have the inside scoop on what's lurking behind those kitchen doors, and diners might be surprised to hear what the state of some of its kitchens actually is. Ready to discover the truth about Applebee's? You heard it here first.