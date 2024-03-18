The Relatively Recent History Of Chocolate Lava Cake

The culinary world is divided on which chef deserves the true honor of being called the original creator of chocolate lava cake. The two major contenders, however, are French chef Michel Bras, who served it to Parisians, and the popular American chef (of French origin) Jean-Georges Vongerichten, who is credited with making it famous in this part of the world.

Going back in time, it seems Bras put in much thought and effort into deliberately creating this dessert. It reportedly took him two years to perfect the composition of its solid exterior balanced with its runny and chocolatey interior. Finally, he served at his eponymous restaurant in Paris in 1981.

Vongerichten's story is starkly different — though there are different versions of this, too. It is believed that he discovered the dessert quite by accident when he pulled out a chocolate sponge cake from the oven before it was fully cooked. Others say the accident took place when he was catering for a party. He placed 500 moist chocolate cupcakes made from his mother's recipe in the oven without accounting for the fact that so many pieces cooked together would require an adjustment of temperature. The result was chocolate lava cake, which became an instant success and an intrinsic part of his restaurant menus going forward. Interestingly, both these master chefs used different methods to create their individual masterpieces.