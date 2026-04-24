10 Bartender's Rules For Making The Perfect Margarita

Most people think they can make a classic margarita well. I get why that's the case. The drink, which is inarguably one of the most popular in the United States, isn't exactly complicated. In its pure form, it contains just three ingredients, all of which are easy to obtain, and unless you do something drastically left-field with your recipe, you're likely to end up with a good result. However, as a bartender who's spent countless hours making margaritas of all kinds, I know that there's a very big difference between making a good one and making an excellent one. The key to the latter is all in your attention to detail.

Because margaritas are relatively simple, you can't cut corners with them, and both your technique and your ingredients need to be on point. You need to think carefully about what tequila you're using, and choose it carefully. You need to consider the difference between triple sec and orange liqueur, and how either might affect your drink. And you also need to know how to shake your drink properly (and why you shouldn't stir it), when to squeeze your limes, and why you should never use a premade mix. Luckily, I'm here to guide you through all of that. Ready to make the best margarita of your life? Let's go.