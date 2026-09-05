5 Sam's Club Produce Items Worth Every Penny And 4 You Should Skip

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Buying produce in bulk at Sam's Club is a great way to stock up on healthy staples in an affordable way, especially if you have a big family or regularly cook with fresh fruit and veggies. The warehouse has a huge selection of produce, spanning leafy greens and sweet potatoes to citrus, grapes, berries, and seasonal specialty favorites. But if you're shopping at Sam's Club on a budget, know that not every type of produce is worth buying in bulk, and there are some produce red flags you need to know about.

Some fruits and vegetables can live on the counter or in the fridge for weeks and even months, while others spoil quickly, effectively turning an affordable bulk purchase into a waste of money. Price is another variable to consider when buying in bulk, as not every fruit or vegetable saves you money when buying in large quantities. To find out which options are truly worth buying in bulk at Sam's Club, we considered quality, versatility, and shelf life, along with what Sam's Club shoppers have to say about their experiences. We also looked at prices, based on the San Diego region, although prices elsewhere may vary. These are the produce items worth every penny at Sam's Club, along with the ones you may be better off skipping.