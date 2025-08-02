The Grocery Store Produce Red Flag You Need To Know

A produce department should be a gateway to a nice grocery shopping experience, with loads of fresh fruit and vegetables welcoming you into the store. However, there are some red flags to look out for, including a big one that may be obvious but can have far-reaching implications.

Be wary of any foul, rancid, or otherwise "off" odors in your grocery store's produce department. Fresh vegetables typically have a mild but pleasant smell. Alliums (bulb-shaped vegetables like onions and garlic) should have no smell at all because their unmistakable fragrance is a sign of cell walls breaking down. In the case of uncut alliums at the supermarket, that means decomposition.

Fruits generally have stronger smells, but these fresh and sweet scents are easily identifiable. Oranges smell like oranges, bananas smell like bananas, and so forth. Nothing (with the exception of durian and, according to some, jackfruit) should smell anything like spoiled or rotting food. If you get a whiff of decay in the produce department, it's a sign that fruits and veggies might be spoiling on store shelves. It also bodes poorly for the rest of the store.