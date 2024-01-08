Why You Should Inspect That Bag Of Salad Greens Before Buying It

Salads are the perfect way to incorporate vegetables into your diet. While you can always buy the individual ingredients, most grocery chains sell pre-packaged salad mixes for your convenience. However, before you buy a bag of salad mix at the store, you should do your due diligence and inspect the bag at the store. While grocery stores abide by best-sold-by dates, some shoppers have shared anecdotal stories of finding rotten salad mix on the shelves.

Fortunately, it's fairly easy to tell if your salad mix is up to par. You should of course check the best-used by date but also inspect the quality of the spinach itself. There are tell-tale signs that spinach may be less than ideal to consume. If your spinach is wilted or slimy, then you should probably reconsider buying the bag, as spinach will turn slimy as it starts to rot.

Bagged salads generally begin to spoil toward the bottom of the bag, so look there first to make sure it's a good batch. In an interview with Martha Stewart, Randy Worobo, professor of food microbiology at Cornell University, explained, "You should also check the bottom of the bag, because spoilage may occur at the bottom of the bag first."