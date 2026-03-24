10 Best Groceries To Buy In Bulk

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Everyone's bulking, and not just in the gym. Bulk-buying groceries has never been more trendy. More and more people are realizing that the savings that you can make when you stock up on everyday items instead of buying them in smaller quantities are almost extraordinary, and doing so might shave a significant amount off your shopping bill. The problem, though, is that it can be all too easy to buy the wrong things and end up throwing them away. This is a common problem: According to analysis from LendingTree, almost 40% of people who bulk-buy groceries waste them, reducing any potential financial benefit.

How do you avoid this? By making sure that you're buying the groceries that are most suited to bulk-buying. Pantry staples that you'll actually use, like honey, dried beans, and chia seeds, sit right in the sweet spot of being more affordable when buying in bulk, having a long shelf life, and being versatile enough to include in loads of different recipes. Other groceries might surprise you in their suitability for being bulk-bought, and items like butter and beef are things that you definitely want to stock up on, as long as you store them right. Ready to revolutionize your next grocery trip? Let's go.