6 Sam's Club Must-Haves To Look For In September 2026
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If you're wondering what new products you absolutely need to have from Sam's Club, read on! The past few months have seen some new items hit the shelves, and we've dug through to find the hands down, absolute best of the best. Next time you shop, between picking up the necessities that Sam's Club members always stock up on, keep an eye out for some new dishes, burgers with hatch chiles, protein chocolate granola, a betrothal-worthy chicken pasta, apple juice, and a soupified lasagna.
Just like our roundup of Sam's Club must-haves from August (some of which you can still find if you missed it), everything here can only be found at Sam's Club. This month, all the items on our list come from Sam's Club's house brand, Member's Mark. The products are not only cheaper than the big names, but Member's Mark strives to be a purpose-driven brand that is free of certain ingredients, promotes animal and environmental welfare, and uses fair trade products.
Member's Mark 16-Piece Bubble Reactive Dinnerware Set
Time to replace your dinnerware? Take a look at this 16-piece set from Member's Mark. The microwave- and dishwasher-safe dishes come with a bubble rim design and have four color options: cream, green, taupe, and orange. The set includes four each of dinner plates, salad plates, pasta bowls, and cereal bowls. This set is a natural choice for those moving out into a new place. "Suitable and well made for a small apartment," wrote a reviewer.
Normally $39.96, the Member's Mark 16-Piece Bubble Reactive Dinnerware Set is $10 off until September 20.
Member's Mark Hatch Chile & Pepper Jack Cheese Chicken Burgers
These chicken burgers with flavorful hatch chiles and pepper jack cheese have 19 grams of protein per patty. If you're unfamiliar with hatch chiles, our guide covers everything you need to know. Hatch chiles, which consist of several varieties that come from the Hatch Valley in New Mexico, can have a range of heat. The peppers in these burgers are on the milder end, so the heat is low and pleasant.
Sam's Club has a 10-pack of Member's Mark Hatch Chile & Pepper Jack Cheese Chicken Burgers for $14.46.
Member's Mark Marry Me Chicken with Tortellini
Ten years after Marry Me Chicken first became a sensation, it's finally hitting the deli section of your local Sam's Club. The Member's Mark version adds spinach and five-cheese tortellini to the usual dish made with grilled chicken, parmesan cream sauce, and the requisite sun-dried tomatoes that give the dish the extra sweet, tangy dimension. Take a container home to heat up for a quick, filling family dinner.
Sam's Club sells its Member's Mark Marry Me Chicken with Tortellini for $5.24 a pound.
Member's Mark Chocolate Chip Protein Granola
While Americans on average eat 20% more protein than they need to, per the Harvard School of Public Health, it's still an important part of our diet. "Protein maxxing" is a hot new trend, but some people need to hit protein goals for non-hype-related reasons. One challenge for high-protein eaters is getting to the suggested amount of fiber per day. Fortunately, this granola has five grams of fiber per serving alongside its 10 grams of protein.
Member's Mark Chocolate Chip Protein Granola runs $8.98 at your local Sam's Club.
Member's Mark Lasagna Soup with Beef & Pork
If half of your household wants lasagna for dinner and the other half wants soup, try lasagna soup. Made with mafalda pasta, rich and creamy tomato broth, Italian spices, crumbles of beef and pork, and parmesan and asiago cheeses, the soup is a lasagna in a broth. If you're unfamiliar with mafalda, learn more in our guide to all the different pasta shapes. The mafalda pasta is akin to tiny lasagna noodles.
A two-pack of Member's Mark Lasagna Soup with Beef & Pork runs for $11.87 at your local Sam's Club.
Member's Mark 100% Pure Pressed Apple Juice
September is right at the height of apple season. If you don't live near any apple orchards to pick up a jug of juice, Sam's Club has got you covered with 100% pure apple juice with no additives. Use it to make hot mulled cider or simply drink it straight. Try using it in place of water for a tasty autumn oatmeal. With two 52-ounce bottles, you'll have plenty to play around with.
Sam's Club sells its two-pack of Member's Mark 100% Pure Pressed Apple Juice for $6.77.