6 Sam's Club Must-Haves To Look For In September 2026

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If you're wondering what new products you absolutely need to have from Sam's Club, read on! The past few months have seen some new items hit the shelves, and we've dug through to find the hands down, absolute best of the best. Next time you shop, between picking up the necessities that Sam's Club members always stock up on, keep an eye out for some new dishes, burgers with hatch chiles, protein chocolate granola, a betrothal-worthy chicken pasta, apple juice, and a soupified lasagna.

Just like our roundup of Sam's Club must-haves from August (some of which you can still find if you missed it), everything here can only be found at Sam's Club. This month, all the items on our list come from Sam's Club's house brand, Member's Mark. The products are not only cheaper than the big names, but Member's Mark strives to be a purpose-driven brand that is free of certain ingredients, promotes animal and environmental welfare, and uses fair trade products.