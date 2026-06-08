11 Food Products From Sam's Club Members Always Stock Up On

The rotisserie chickens are cooked in-house daily, and these birds are an automatic add to cart for many Sam's Club members. The line that often forms at the hot counter and the more than 69,000 plus positive ratings on the site are evidence enough for the popularity of this grocery item. It hits the spot for customers for its value, size, flavor, convenience, and versatility. For just $4.98, there's enough meat to feed a family of six, and the tasty chicken can easily be shredded and thrown into a burrito bowl, salad, pasta, casserole, or sandwich. It's a staple component that can handily upgrade any meal, especially if you know how to pick the most flavorful rotisserie chicken.

According to some shoppers, the bird is seasoned even better than Costco's version, and receives praise for being juicier and more tender than many other grocery store rotisseries. It also gets points for being served in a clean plastic clamshell box, instead of the slimy bag that so many Costco customers deplore. One satisfied customer wrote in their review on Sam's site, "The Sam's Rotisserie Chickens are INCREDIBLY flavorful. The seasoning they add to the skin is amazing and it is so delicious. Hands down the best value and leaves the competition in the DUST." And, it's not the only delicious food at Sam's Club for less than $5.