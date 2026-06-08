11 Food Products From Sam's Club Members Always Stock Up On
Whether you're shopping for a family or you're a single shopper simply looking for convenient grocery store meals on a budget, one of the biggest advantages of a Sam's Club membership is the ability to stock up on products in bulk. From household staples and crowd-pleasing snacks to convenient meal solutions, you can find some stellar products for far less than a traditional grocery store. However, seasoned members know not all groceries are best bought in bulk.
Over time, members have discovered a handful of Sam's Club must-have products that consistently deliver on quality, value, flavor, and convenience, earning them a permanent spot on their weekly shopping list. Whether it's a freshly prepared meal that saves time on busy weeknights or pastries that taste freshly baked and make mornings smoother, these are some of the staples that Sam's Club members claim are always worth stocking up on. If you're looking to get the most value out of your membership, these customer-approved picks are a great place to start.
Rotisserie chicken
The rotisserie chickens are cooked in-house daily, and these birds are an automatic add to cart for many Sam's Club members. The line that often forms at the hot counter and the more than 69,000 plus positive ratings on the site are evidence enough for the popularity of this grocery item. It hits the spot for customers for its value, size, flavor, convenience, and versatility. For just $4.98, there's enough meat to feed a family of six, and the tasty chicken can easily be shredded and thrown into a burrito bowl, salad, pasta, casserole, or sandwich. It's a staple component that can handily upgrade any meal, especially if you know how to pick the most flavorful rotisserie chicken.
According to some shoppers, the bird is seasoned even better than Costco's version, and receives praise for being juicier and more tender than many other grocery store rotisseries. It also gets points for being served in a clean plastic clamshell box, instead of the slimy bag that so many Costco customers deplore. One satisfied customer wrote in their review on Sam's site, "The Sam's Rotisserie Chickens are INCREDIBLY flavorful. The seasoning they add to the skin is amazing and it is so delicious. Hands down the best value and leaves the competition in the DUST." And, it's not the only delicious food at Sam's Club for less than $5.
Kale pasta salad with sundried tomatoes
The prepared foods section of Sam's Club should not be overlooked, and for seasoned members, it's one of the sections worth exploring on every visit. One item in particular, the Member's Mark Mediterranean kale pasta salad, is a delicious, nutritious, and affordable addition to any meal. One food reviewer on Instagram gave it a 10 out of 10 rating and applauded the well-balanced flavors, explaining, "The kale itself is tender, indicating that it has been well-prepped by massaging the dressing into the leaves... The balsamic, olive oil, garlic, and basil dressing is a delightful blend of flavors... Sun-dried tomatoes add a burst of intense, concentrated tomato flavor and a chewy texture."
Even Sam's Club workers can't get enough of the fresh kale salad, claiming they eat it for lunch almost daily. Additionally, shoppers agree that the salad is fairly priced at $4.98 per pound, claiming you'd barely be saving any money if you were to buy the ingredients separately and make it yourself.
Orange juice
The Member's Mark orange juice comes in large 59-ounce bottles and is freshly squeezed by Sam's Club employees in-house daily. Despite being on the pricer side at $10.83 per bottle, customers claim it is well worth it and find themselves buying more than one bottle at a time. One happy member wrote in a review on the Sam's Club website, "This is hands down the best orange juice I've ever tasted. It's fresh, smooth, and perfectly balanced—not too sweet and not too tart."
One Sam's Club employee claims the store ships in Valencia oranges, prized for their vibrant, sweet-tart flavor, specifically to make the product. Another claims they are tasked with making up to 100 bottles a day due to customer demand for the fresh beverage. It's worth noting that the freshly-squeezed OJ may not be available at every warehouse, so check the app or give your local store a call to see if it's available to you.
Eggs
Eggs are a weekly grocery store staple for many households, so buying them in bulk is not only practical but tends to be less expensive than purchasing in smaller quantities at the traditional grocery store. Sam's Club offers a few options for eggs, including large white eggs that come in sizes as big as five dozen, organic options, and cage-free selections as well. But, the most nutritious option at the warehouse is the Member's Mark organic pasture-raised eggs and these are one of the best bargains at Sam's Club.
An 18-pack of organic, pasture-raised eggs costs just $5.94, which is less than half of what the leading name brand costs at Target. Pasture-raised eggs provide more nutritional value because the hens live outside and feed on a natural diet of grain, insects, and grass, and they see more sun. This means a higher number of vitamins and a better fatty acid ratio. And, you can taste the quality, according to customers online. One reviewer wrote on the Sam's Club site, "These are so much richer than even cage-free eggs that I won't buy eggs unless Sam's has these pasture-raised eggs."
Just Bare chicken nuggets
Sam's offers several frozen breaded chicken options, including chicken bites from its own Member's Mark brand, but the chicken nuggets that reign supreme for customers online are the Just Bare chicken breast bites. These lightly breaded nuggets are often called the Chick-fil-A nugget dupe, as customers claim they taste identical to the beloved fast food fried chicken. Costco has carried the brand for years, but in 2024, Sam's Club brought it to shelves for about $4 less than the competition.
The brand is known for its clean ingredients, with no antibiotics, hormones, steroids, or preservatives. And, the white meat chicken is cage-free and raised on American farms. In comparison to other frozen chicken nuggets, the breading is light and flavorful. Some customers claim they are the best nuggets they've ever had, and like to prepare them in the air fryer for a crispy, delicious high-protein meal. Due to popularity, the store also carries chicken fillets and chicken strips from the brand.
Red meat
Beef prices have hit an all-time high in recent years, but buying your red meat in bulk is one of the best ways to save. Customers appreciate Sam's high-quality red meat options, and often find it is much more affordable than the traditional grocery store. Every delicious beef recipe starts with an excellent cut of meat, and Sam's is the perfect place to stock up. One Redditor explains why red meat is a must-buy at the warehouse: "They're red meat is very good though, Good quality and thick steaks... If you like strip steaks, prime strip steaks are fantastic."
Plus, it offers tons of grass-fed options with excellent marbling in various cuts, including ribeyes, filet mignon, beef tenderloin, and ground beef. For example, organic, grass-fed, ground beef from the store's private label costs $6.46 per pound, whereas a similar product costs $9.99 at Vons. Pro tip: Keep an eye out for the yellow stickers, as these are discounted even further, sometimes up to 24% off. This is one of the best tips for shopping at Sam's on a budget.
Chicken enchiladas
The chicken enchiladas from the prepared food section are an incredibly convenient meal for the family, as they just need to be popped into the oven for 40-50 minutes before they're ready to enjoy. Many of the Sam's Club foods in this section taste homemade, which makes sense since the enchiladas are hand-rolled daily, stuffed with the popular juicy rotisserie chicken that the warehouse is known for, mixed with a mild red enchilada sauce, and covered in a three-cheese blend.
Customers praise the bold flavor of the rotisserie chicken and appreciate that the store doesn't skimp on the protein. And, for $3.98 per pound, they are almost half as expensive as Costco's similar product. Members appreciate that the meal is not overly spicy and recommend adding a dollop of sour cream for a slightly creamier texture. One reviewer wrote on the website, "These Enchiladas are wonderful. The flavor is spot on, the chicken is abundant and the quality is very good. The price is also excellent... With the cost of groceries rising again this is a good quality meal at a very reasonable price. I highly recommend them."
Smoked sausage with jalapeño
The Member's Mark smoked sausages with jalapeño are a highly praised product from the store's private label that has become a regular add-to-cart for Sam's Club frequent fliers. The original flavor is the jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage, and, more recently, the store started offering smoked sausage with bacon, jalapeño, and Monterey Jack cheese. In a Reddit thread about the best store-bought sausages, one shopper claimed, "Sam's club jalapeño cheddar is better than the smoked sausage I serve at my bbq restaurant" and for just $1.08 per sausage, the price is unbeatable.
The Monterey Jack variety receives similar praise. An Instagram post reviewing the item reads, "You've got that juicy, snappy sausage, smoky bacon in every bite, a little jalapeño kick, and that creamy cheese to balance it all out," making this the perfect purchase for grilling season. These pork sausages are affordable, offer bold flavors, and are easy to throw on the grill or in the air fryer for a simple, satiating dinner.
Maker's Mark bacon
Among the items that customers always like to stock up on at the warehouse is the Maker's Mark bacon, which receives praise for being meaty and affordable. You get three pounds of bacon for $12.83, and you can freeze whatever you won't eat so that it doesn't go bad. The price is so impressive, in fact, that some customers claim it feels like they are robbing the store. In addition to its impressive value, customers praise the consistency in the cuts of bacon, making them easy to cook up evenly and enjoy in a scramble, BLT sandwich, or breakfast burrito.
A reviewer on Instagram wrote, "I found the thickness of their classic cut to be quite generous ... The hickory smoked flavor was present but not as pronounced since this one is not double smoked, which I appreciated. " Additionally, the meat-to-fat ratio is just right, which can be hard to find with store-bought bacon. Plus, if you do prefer thicker cut bacon that is more similar to restaurant style, the store has you covered there as well. According to one customer review, the bacon alone is reason enough to have a Club card.
Croissants
One of the most popular bakery items from Sam's Club are the croissants, which come in a 12-count container for $5.98. Part of what makes these pastries so popular is their unique shape. Instead of the traditional crescent shape, Sam's croissants are more like a roll or a bun, making them optimal for building a sandwich on. Members claim the flaky layers toast up perfectly in the air fryer, and they share tons of ways they like to enjoy these at home.
The croissants are enjoyable on their own, with the flaky, buttery flavor and texture you'd expect. But customers also love to use them as a primary ingredient for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Use the roll as a base for a delicious egg sandwich or BLT, spread Nutella or jam on it for a sweet treat, or grab some of the popular chicken salad from the deli. One review on the Sam's Club site puts it simply, "Every time we purchase them, it doesn't disappoint. Always fresh and crunchy on the outside and very soft on the inside."
Member's Mark peanut butter-filled pretzels
The Member's Mark peanut butter-filled pretzels are a pantry staple in many households as a sweet and salty value item. The snack is highly praised for having a perfect balance of flavors, a salty crunch, and an impressive price tag. One customer review explains why their family is obsessed with the snack, "Why They're a Hit: Hearty: With 5g of protein per serving, they actually keep you full. Bulk Value: The massive 44 oz tub is a steal at Sam's Club and keeps them from getting crushed. Bottom Line: They are highly addictive and a total pantry staple."
Another reviewer appreciates that the pretzel shell is thin and lightly salted, providing an excellent pairing to the slightly sweet peanut butter inside without overpowering it. Not to mention, the enormous 44-ounce container comes with a generous 41 servings and costs just $7.78. Considering they're a crowd pleaser for both kids and adults alike, these will likely not go to waste.