The 15 Best New Cookbooks Of 2026 (So Far)

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What makes a great cookbook? The answer will vary from person to person. For some, a cookbook is a compendium of great recipes, which tells you what to make, how to make it, and how long it will take. For others, cookbooks are a glimpse into a cook's world and personal history, where the food is almost secondary to the person making it.

Truly great cookbooks, though, balance the two effortlessly, while also hitting the reader with knockout pictures of gorgeous food designed to get their tastebuds warmed up. That's precisely what so many of the best books that came out (or are coming out) in 2026 do. Like some of 2025's best-selling cookbooks, the texts that stood out to us most this year have taught readers how to think of food in different ways while also shining a light on the individual behind the recipes in front of them. They've also highlighted cuisines that, up until this point, may not have been given the spotlight enough in the food world — and have tried to change that. Sit back, and check out your next cookbook purchases. Prices may vary.